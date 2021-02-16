>
Chai Trust Co Llc Buys Ajax I, Avanti Acquisition Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources, Sells WESCO International Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources

February 16, 2021 | About: AJAX.U +0% AVAN.U +0% TRQ +4.59% TRQ +4.59%

Investment company Chai Trust Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ajax I, Avanti Acquisition Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources, sells WESCO International Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chai Trust Co Llc. As of 2020Q4, Chai Trust Co Llc owns 23 stocks with a total value of $922 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CHAI TRUST CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chai+trust+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CHAI TRUST CO LLC
  1. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 3,465,762 shares, 23.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  2. Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 13,046,376 shares, 19.78% of the total portfolio.
  3. Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 12,949,182 shares, 18.44% of the total portfolio.
  4. Equity Residential (EQR) - 1,210,706 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio.
  5. Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - 2,584,300 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX.U)

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Avanti Acquisition Corp (AVAN.U)

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Avanti Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $10 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $12.68.



