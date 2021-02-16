Chai Trust Co Llc Buys Ajax I, Avanti Acquisition Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources, Sells WESCO International Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources

Investment company Chai Trust Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ajax I, Avanti Acquisition Corp, Turquoise Hill Resources, sells WESCO International Inc, Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chai Trust Co Llc. As of 2020Q4, Chai Trust Co Llc owns 23 stocks with a total value of $922 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AJAX.U, AVAN.U, TRQ,
- Added Positions: VTI, IEMG, RSP, VEA, VHT,
- Reduced Positions: WCC,
- Sold Out: TRQ,
For the details of CHAI TRUST CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chai+trust+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CHAI TRUST CO LLC
- Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) - 3,465,762 shares, 23.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) - 13,046,376 shares, 19.78% of the total portfolio.
- Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) - 12,949,182 shares, 18.44% of the total portfolio.
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 1,210,706 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio.
- Equity Commonwealth (EQC) - 2,584,300 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.
Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Avanti Acquisition Corp (AVAN.U)
Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Avanti Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.18, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)
Chai Trust Co Llc initiated holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.6 and $13.29, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)
Chai Trust Co Llc sold out a holding in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $10 and $17.09, with an estimated average price of $12.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of CHAI TRUST CO LLC. Also check out:
