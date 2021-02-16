Hound Partners, LLC Buys HCA Healthcare Inc, Wix.com, Altice USA Inc, Sells AerCap Holdings NV, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Farfetch

New York, NY, based Investment company Hound Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys HCA Healthcare Inc, Wix.com, Altice USA Inc, Vapotherm Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells AerCap Holdings NV, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Farfetch, EchoStar Corp, Carvana Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hound Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hound Partners, LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Hound Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hound+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 1,582,241 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 55.34% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 564,436 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 299.76% Kirby Corp (KEX) - 1,699,210 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.39% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 363,388 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16% Facebook Inc (FB) - 298,947 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.16%

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.44 and $295.64, with an estimated average price of $263.26. The stock is now traded at around $279.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 265,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.05 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $31.41. The stock is now traded at around $33.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 1,691,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vapotherm Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.44 and $31.85, with an estimated average price of $27.89. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 1,797,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 180,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.3 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.69. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 1,524,877 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC initiated holding in DPCM Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $11.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 587,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 299.76%. The purchase prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.56. The stock is now traded at around $174.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 564,436 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 74.28%. The purchase prices were between $219.41 and $282.01, with an estimated average price of $257.05. The stock is now traded at around $270.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 225,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The sale prices were between $24.83 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $35.04.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $280.79.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $185.01 and $291.52, with an estimated average price of $228.41.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $43.94, with an estimated average price of $37.34.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The sale prices were between $10.14 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $12.16.

Hound Partners, LLC sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $33.76 and $57.16, with an estimated average price of $45.88.