TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. Buys Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, RedBall Acquisition Corp, Sells Colfax Corp, RedBall Acquisition Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital, RedBall Acquisition Corp, VG Acquisition Corp, Yucaipa Acquisition Corp, sells Colfax Corp, RedBall Acquisition Corp, dMY Technology Group Inc, Yucaipa Acquisition Corp, RMG Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.. As of 2020Q4, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. owns 176 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tenor+capital+management+co.%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI (IPOF) - 1,000,000 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (APSG) - 1,000,000 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. New Position RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC) - 750,000 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position VG Acquisition Corp (VGAC) - 699,600 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. New Position Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp (ACAM) - 700,000 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.36. The stock is now traded at around $15.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.41%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $10.15. The stock is now traded at around $10.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in VG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $12.2, with an estimated average price of $11.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 699,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.59 and $10.25, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $10.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. initiated holding in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.73 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 601,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp II Class A by 462.26%. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.12. The stock is now traded at around $10.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 702,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $117.5 and $161.54, with an estimated average price of $143.81.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.29 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $10.99.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $24.28, with an estimated average price of $14.8.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Yucaipa Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $10.65, with an estimated average price of $10.26.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in RMG Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.1 and $34, with an estimated average price of $14.32.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $22, with an estimated average price of $12.45.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. reduced to a holding in D8 Holdings Corp by 60%. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $10.16, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $10.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. still held 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. reduced to a holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II Ltd by 73.24%. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $14.09, with an estimated average price of $10.52. The stock is now traded at around $11.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.75%. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. still held 80,288 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. reduced to a holding in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $10.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. still held 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. reduced to a holding in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp by 42.86%. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $12.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co., L.P. still held 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.