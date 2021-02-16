Deprince Race & Zollo Inc Buys Wyndham Destinations Inc, Monro Inc, Euronav NV, Sells Agree Realty Corp, Bunge, Ryder System Inc

Winter Park, FL, based Investment company Deprince Race & Zollo Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Wyndham Destinations Inc, Monro Inc, Euronav NV, Hasbro Inc, Albertsons Inc, sells Agree Realty Corp, Bunge, Ryder System Inc, Sanderson Farms Inc, Cooper Tire & Rubber Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. As of 2020Q4, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 215 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WYND, MNRO, EURN, HAS, ACI, FRME, HWC, VST, GRA, LEVI, APD, HI, FL, KALU, WSBC, CRS, UCBI, DHT, NVT, HSII, RUTH, GBCI, BANC, GES, HCSG, OXM, MEI, CATC, FMBH, BIDU, PAHC, GNTY, PEBO, FMX, DLX, BSAC, ANDE, ALE, 4LT1,

Ryder System Inc (R) - 944,118 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.23% Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN) - 970,725 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10% Huntsman Corp (HUN) - 1,646,708 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.11% Truist Financial Corp (TFC) - 843,988 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Cabot Corp (CBT) - 900,986 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.79%

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.69 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $39.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 658,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in Monro Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.6 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $64.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 439,092 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in Euronav NV. The purchase prices were between $7.36 and $9.18, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 2,800,086 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.38 and $96.19, with an estimated average price of $88.99. The stock is now traded at around $89.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 220,580 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.74 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $15.19. The stock is now traded at around $16.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,149,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc initiated holding in First Merchants Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $31.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 537,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in Carter's Inc by 106.52%. The purchase prices were between $79.95 and $96.25, with an estimated average price of $88. The stock is now traded at around $94.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 390,871 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 71.45%. The purchase prices were between $7.86 and $16.94, with an estimated average price of $12.22. The stock is now traded at around $17.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,257,504 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 67.53%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $335.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,544 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in Cactus Inc by 143.22%. The purchase prices were between $16.75 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $29.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 502,804 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in Tennant Co by 49.71%. The purchase prices were between $59.1 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $65.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 319,792 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc added to a holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $41.22, with an estimated average price of $38.05. The stock is now traded at around $44.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 459,426 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in Bunge Ltd. The sale prices were between $46.39 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $58.54.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in Avista Corp. The sale prices were between $32.74 and $40.42, with an estimated average price of $36.75.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in World Fuel Services Corp. The sale prices were between $19.1 and $32.01, with an estimated average price of $26.76.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.18.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.59.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc reduced to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 99.2%. The sale prices were between $62.07 and $68.6, with an estimated average price of $65.36. The stock is now traded at around $64.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.07%. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc still held 3,611 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc reduced to a holding in Ryder System Inc by 36.23%. The sale prices were between $44.06 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $55.86. The stock is now traded at around $63.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc still held 944,118 shares as of 2020-12-31.