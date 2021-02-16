Soapstone Management L.P. Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Adient PLC, Masonite International Corp, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Insperity Inc

Investment company Soapstone Management L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Adient PLC, Masonite International Corp, JELD-WEN Holding Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Insperity Inc, Olin Corp, Proofpoint Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soapstone Management L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Soapstone Management L.P. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NOC, ADNT, LDOS,

NOC, ADNT, LDOS, Added Positions: DOOR, JELD, EQH, CFG, ASIX,

DOOR, JELD, EQH, CFG, ASIX, Reduced Positions: BLDR, SCHW, OLN, BECN, GOOGL, BMCH, PSA, URI,

BLDR, SCHW, OLN, BECN, GOOGL, BMCH, PSA, URI, Sold Out: NSP, PFPT, ST,

Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 1,100,000 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.82% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 675,000 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.5% Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) - 595,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33% Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) - 499,500 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.13% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 325,000 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.15%

Soapstone Management L.P. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $290.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soapstone Management L.P. initiated holding in Adient PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.76 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.33. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 133,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soapstone Management L.P. initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 26,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soapstone Management L.P. added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $78.41 and $108.06, with an estimated average price of $97.07. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soapstone Management L.P. added to a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc by 226.21%. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $26.74, with an estimated average price of $23.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Soapstone Management L.P. sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $92.24, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

Soapstone Management L.P. sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $93.57 and $136.87, with an estimated average price of $109.71.

Soapstone Management L.P. sold out a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The sale prices were between $43.33 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $48.13.