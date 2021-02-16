>
Soapstone Management L.P. Buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Adient PLC, Masonite International Corp, Sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Insperity Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: DOOR -4.25% JELD -5.04% NOC -2.18% ADNT -0.11% LDOS -2.39% NSP -3.56% PFPT -0.21% ST +1.08%

Investment company Soapstone Management L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Northrop Grumman Corp, Adient PLC, Masonite International Corp, JELD-WEN Holding Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, sells Builders FirstSource Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Insperity Inc, Olin Corp, Proofpoint Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soapstone Management L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Soapstone Management L.P. owns 20 stocks with a total value of $232 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Soapstone Management L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soapstone+management+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Soapstone Management L.P.
  1. Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH) - 1,100,000 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.82%
  2. Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 675,000 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.5%
  3. Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) - 595,000 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.33%
  4. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) - 499,500 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.13%
  5. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 325,000 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.15%
New Purchase: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Soapstone Management L.P. initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87. The stock is now traded at around $290.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Adient PLC (ADNT)

Soapstone Management L.P. initiated holding in Adient PLC. The purchase prices were between $19.76 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.33. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 133,610 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Soapstone Management L.P. initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $95.96. The stock is now traded at around $105.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 26,782 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Masonite International Corp (DOOR)

Soapstone Management L.P. added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 56.25%. The purchase prices were between $78.41 and $108.06, with an estimated average price of $97.07. The stock is now traded at around $104.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD)

Soapstone Management L.P. added to a holding in JELD-WEN Holding Inc by 226.21%. The purchase prices were between $20.87 and $26.74, with an estimated average price of $23.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Insperity Inc (NSP)

Soapstone Management L.P. sold out a holding in Insperity Inc. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $92.24, with an estimated average price of $82.36.

Sold Out: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Soapstone Management L.P. sold out a holding in Proofpoint Inc. The sale prices were between $93.57 and $136.87, with an estimated average price of $109.71.

Sold Out: Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (ST)

Soapstone Management L.P. sold out a holding in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC. The sale prices were between $43.33 and $52.74, with an estimated average price of $48.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Soapstone Management L.P.. Also check out:

