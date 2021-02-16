>
Abrams Bison Investments, Llc Buys Concentrix Corp, Synnex Corp, Sells Acadia Healthcare Co Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: SNX -0.96% CNXC +0.24%

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Abrams Bison Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Concentrix Corp, Synnex Corp, sells Acadia Healthcare Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abrams Bison Investments, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Abrams Bison Investments, Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $886 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC
  1. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,038,000 shares, 19.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.47%
  2. Synnex Corp (SNX) - 2,090,000 shares, 19.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.89%
  3. Concentrix Corp (CNXC) - 937,000 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Progressive Corp (PGR) - 921,000 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio.
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 205,000 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%
New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Abrams Bison Investments, Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.44%. The holding were 937,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Synnex Corp (SNX)

Abrams Bison Investments, Llc added to a holding in Synnex Corp by 64.89%. The purchase prices were between $65.95 and $83.76, with an estimated average price of $76.59. The stock is now traded at around $89.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.56%. The holding were 2,090,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



