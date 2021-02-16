Abrams Bison Investments, Llc Buys Concentrix Corp, Synnex Corp, Sells Acadia Healthcare Co Inc

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Abrams Bison Investments, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Concentrix Corp, Synnex Corp, sells Acadia Healthcare Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abrams Bison Investments, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Abrams Bison Investments, Llc owns 11 stocks with a total value of $886 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,038,000 shares, 19.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.47%
- Synnex Corp (SNX) - 2,090,000 shares, 19.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.89%
- Concentrix Corp (CNXC) - 937,000 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Progressive Corp (PGR) - 921,000 shares, 10.28% of the total portfolio.
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 205,000 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%
Abrams Bison Investments, Llc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $80 and $115.14, with an estimated average price of $97.66. The stock is now traded at around $110.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.44%. The holding were 937,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Synnex Corp (SNX)
Abrams Bison Investments, Llc added to a holding in Synnex Corp by 64.89%. The purchase prices were between $65.95 and $83.76, with an estimated average price of $76.59. The stock is now traded at around $89.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.56%. The holding were 2,090,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.
