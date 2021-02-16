DPM Capital LLC Buys Banco De Chile, Sells Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, The Kraft Heinz Co

Investment company DPM Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Banco De Chile, sells Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV, The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DPM Capital LLC. As of 2020Q4, DPM Capital LLC owns 7 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



DaVita Inc (DVA) - 1,362,601 shares, 71.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Loews Corp (L) - 836,588 shares, 16.85% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 62,210 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Banco De Chile (BCH) - 297,233 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.73% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 61,409 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio.

DPM Capital LLC added to a holding in Banco De Chile by 99.73%. The purchase prices were between $14.95 and $20.82, with an estimated average price of $17.88. The stock is now traded at around $23.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 297,233 shares as of 2020-12-31.

DPM Capital LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $36.2 and $46.93, with an estimated average price of $43.59.

DPM Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $29.22 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5.