First Light Asset Management, LLC Buys Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Health Catalyst Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, MyoKardia Inc

Bloomington, MN, based Investment company First Light Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Health Catalyst Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc, Prothena Corp PLC, sells Immunomedics Inc, Amarin Corp PLC, MyoKardia Inc, Humanigen Inc, Dyne Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Light Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, First Light Asset Management, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FPRX, PRTA, STRO, MRVI, IONS, JYNT, MASS, BTAI, APTO, ATEC, ALXN, BDX, PRGO, NUVA, ICUI, SYNH, HRC, GILD, NVST, CI, CVS,

FPRX, PRTA, STRO, MRVI, IONS, JYNT, MASS, BTAI, APTO, ATEC, ALXN, BDX, PRGO, NUVA, ICUI, SYNH, HRC, GILD, NVST, CI, CVS, Added Positions: ARWR, HCAT, HALO, TEVA, ATRC, MODN, AXGN, OXFD, ARNA, SPNE, RARE, OPRX, OMCL, KIDS, GKOS, KRYS, INSM, QDEL, YMAB, GMAB, KRTX, TNDM, XENT, UNH, ZYME, JAZZ, TPTX, ANTM, LHCG, SLP,

ARWR, HCAT, HALO, TEVA, ATRC, MODN, AXGN, OXFD, ARNA, SPNE, RARE, OPRX, OMCL, KIDS, GKOS, KRYS, INSM, QDEL, YMAB, GMAB, KRTX, TNDM, XENT, UNH, ZYME, JAZZ, TPTX, ANTM, LHCG, SLP, Reduced Positions: KRMD, CDNA, NEO, CDXS,

KRMD, CDNA, NEO, CDXS, Sold Out: IMMU, AMRN, MYOK, HGEN, DYN, DYNT,

CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 1,787,637 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.43% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) - 2,571,892 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.88% SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) - 5,351,493 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) - 4,946,629 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.63% Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR) - 704,449 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 142.51%

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.56 and $22.43, with an estimated average price of $12.65. The stock is now traded at around $20.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 1,563,618 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Prothena Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 2,056,453 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $23.98, with an estimated average price of $16.66. The stock is now traded at around $23.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 827,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $30.86, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 368,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.3 and $60.27, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $56.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 179,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Joint Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $27.07, with an estimated average price of $22.97. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 194,105 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc by 142.51%. The purchase prices were between $43.82 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $64.25. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 704,449 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Health Catalyst Inc by 287.59%. The purchase prices were between $31.9 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $36.89. The stock is now traded at around $53.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 971,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 34.88%. The purchase prices were between $25.81 and $43.62, with an estimated average price of $36.09. The stock is now traded at around $49.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 2,571,892 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by 82.33%. The purchase prices were between $8.61 and $11.04, with an estimated average price of $9.59. The stock is now traded at around $11.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,391,412 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in AtriCure Inc by 44.26%. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $57.55, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $65.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 809,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Model N Inc by 40.56%. The purchase prices were between $30.96 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $34.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,310,013 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $4.04 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $4.83.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Humanigen Inc. The sale prices were between $7.97 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $12.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.81 and $23.94, with an estimated average price of $19.78.

First Light Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dynatronics Corp. The sale prices were between $0.53 and $0.9, with an estimated average price of $0.71.