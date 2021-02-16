MSDC Management, L.P. Buys Bridgetown Holdings, Wells Fargo, EPR Properties, Sells National General Holdings Corp, CIT Group Inc, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company MSDC Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Bridgetown Holdings, Wells Fargo, EPR Properties, Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp, MedTech Acquisition Corp, sells National General Holdings Corp, CIT Group Inc, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, B Riley Principal Merger Corp II, Sunoco LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MSDC Management, L.P.. As of 2020Q4, MSDC Management, L.P. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $587 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BrightView Holdings Inc (BV) - 11,813,908 shares, 30.42% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 600,000 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (ZIOP) - 15,151,516 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET (HYG) - 400,000 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Comerica Inc (CMA) - 610,000 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio.

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Bridgetown Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.04 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $18.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 1,050,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $21.55 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $29.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 386,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.02 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $12.009900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 598,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in MedTech Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.36 and $10.59, with an estimated average price of $10.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 308,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MSDC Management, L.P. initiated holding in Fly Leasing Ltd. The purchase prices were between $5.93 and $10.53, with an estimated average price of $7.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 52,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MSDC Management, L.P. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 91.51%. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $25.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 1,123,227 shares as of 2020-12-31.

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $34.05.

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in CIT Group Inc. The sale prices were between $19.1 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $31.76.

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in B Riley Principal Merger Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.82, with an estimated average price of $10.1.

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Sunoco LP. The sale prices were between $24.51 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $27.15.

MSDC Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Nabriva Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $2.37 and $6.1, with an estimated average price of $4.32.