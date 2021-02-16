Robotti Robert Buys CIM Commercial Trust Corp, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Sells GAN, GrafTech International, LSB Industries Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Robotti Robert (Current Portfolio) buys CIM Commercial Trust Corp, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Five Point Holdings LLC, CACI International Inc, sells GAN, GrafTech International, LSB Industries Inc, PHX Minerals Inc, Amerco Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Robotti Robert. As of 2020Q4, Robotti Robert owns 65 stocks with a total value of $343 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 1,322,592 shares, 15.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) - 934,915 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Norbord Inc (OSB) - 640,355 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.50% Tidewater Inc (TDW) - 2,560,635 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) - 262,376 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%

Robotti Robert initiated holding in CIM Commercial Trust Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.85 and $14.49, with an estimated average price of $10.26. The stock is now traded at around $11.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 434,612 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.09 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $11.12. The stock is now traded at around $15.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 100,586 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.9 and $39.76, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $34.04 and $43.47, with an estimated average price of $39.39. The stock is now traded at around $43.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $244.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robotti Robert initiated holding in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.87 and $78.98, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,589 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robotti Robert added to a holding in Five Point Holdings LLC by 125.79%. The purchase prices were between $4.09 and $6.05, with an estimated average price of $5. The stock is now traded at around $6.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 179,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robotti Robert added to a holding in Seacor Marine Holdings Inc by 47.32%. The purchase prices were between $1.64 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.12. The stock is now traded at around $4.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 424,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robotti Robert added to a holding in CACI International Inc by 150.00%. The purchase prices were between $198.97 and $249.52, with an estimated average price of $230.6. The stock is now traded at around $237.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robotti Robert added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $161.11 and $200, with an estimated average price of $183.12. The stock is now traded at around $184.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.03.

Robotti Robert sold out a holding in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.35 and $4.4, with an estimated average price of $3.36.