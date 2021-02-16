Altimeter Capital Management, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Sells Expedia Group Inc, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Vroom Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company Altimeter Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snowflake Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Coupa Software Inc, sells Expedia Group Inc, Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp, Vroom Inc, Datadog Inc, Dynatrace Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altimeter Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Altimeter Capital Management, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $10.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OPEN, DGNR, COUP, ABNB, DASH, SQ, AGCUU,

OPEN, DGNR, COUP, ABNB, DASH, SQ, AGCUU, Added Positions: SNOW, BABA, MSFT, ZM, SHOP, OKTA, SE,

SNOW, BABA, MSFT, ZM, SHOP, OKTA, SE, Reduced Positions: EXPE, UBER, DDOG, DT, MDB,

EXPE, UBER, DDOG, DT, MDB, Sold Out: DGNR.U, VRM, ANGI, PACK, TRVG, SFIX,

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 9,491,575 shares, 24.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2159.90% Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 8,690,000 shares, 14.29% of the total portfolio. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 28,411,000 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.4% Facebook Inc (FB) - 3,753,400 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 2,966,723 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Coupa Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.29 and $366.9, with an estimated average price of $309.67. The stock is now traded at around $357.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 198,320 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.2 and $189.51, with an estimated average price of $159.61. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $195.49. The stock is now traded at around $276.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 2159.90%. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $294.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.62%. The holding were 9,491,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 273.70%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 106.56%. The purchase prices were between $337.32 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $445.24. The stock is now traded at around $444.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 165,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 49.95%. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1474.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 73,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $11.5 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vroom Inc. The sale prices were between $33.13 and $51.1, with an estimated average price of $41.08.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $13.47, with an estimated average price of $11.59.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $8.48 and $13.44, with an estimated average price of $11.03.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in trivago NV. The sale prices were between $1.25 and $2.52, with an estimated average price of $1.76.

Altimeter Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $27.57 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $43.02.