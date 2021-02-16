Deer Park Road Corp Buys Franco-Nevada Corp, Alamos Gold Inc, Kinross Gold Corp, Sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Mr. Cooper Group Inc

Investment company Deer Park Road Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Franco-Nevada Corp, Alamos Gold Inc, Kinross Gold Corp, First Majestic Silver Corp, New Residential Investment Corp, sells SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Mr. Cooper Group Inc, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deer Park Road Corp. As of 2020Q4, Deer Park Road Corp owns 42 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FNV, AGI, AG, NRZ, PPLT, SIL, SILJ,
- Added Positions: RESI, KGC, GOLD, CIM, NG,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, COOP, GNW, GDX,
- Sold Out: TLT, VXX,
For the details of Deer Park Road Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deer+park+road+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 2,250,000 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,000,000 shares, 12.87% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 14,000,000 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 1,300,000 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio.
- Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) - 8,682,494 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.02%
Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $124.52 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $134.83. The stock is now traded at around $119.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Alamos Gold Inc (AGI)
Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Alamos Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.77 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,882,923 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)
Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.43 and $13.65, with an estimated average price of $11.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 910,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $10.22, with an estimated average price of $8.86. The stock is now traded at around $10.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,045,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT)
Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.61 and $100.73, with an estimated average price of $88.45. The stock is now traded at around $118.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)
Deer Park Road Corp initiated holding in Global X Silver Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.41 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $43.72. The stock is now traded at around $43.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)
Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in Kinross Gold Corp by 95.62%. The purchase prices were between $6.9 and $9.35, with an estimated average price of $7.95. The stock is now traded at around $7.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,878,365 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $21.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)
Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in Chimera Investment Corp by 56.98%. The purchase prices were between $8.35 and $10.88, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,413,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Novagold Resources Inc (NG)
Deer Park Road Corp added to a holding in Novagold Resources Inc by 59.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.54. The stock is now traded at around $9.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,076,222 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Deer Park Road Corp sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Deer Park Road Corp sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13.
