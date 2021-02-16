Point72 Europe (London) LLP Buys BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, U.S. Bancorp, Sells JPMorgan Chase, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Voya Financial Inc

Investment company Point72 Europe (London) LLP (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Fifth Third Bancorp, U.S. Bancorp, LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Equitable Holdings Inc, sells JPMorgan Chase, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Voya Financial Inc, Morgan Stanley, ManpowerGroup Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Point72 Europe (London) LLP. As of 2020Q4, Point72 Europe (London) LLP owns 28 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) - 500,000 shares, 11.46% of the total portfolio. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 400,000 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG) - 277,300 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.64% BTC iShares Silver Trust (SLV) - 500,000 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 231,501 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.58%

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 155,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $33.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 256,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.77 and $46.73, with an estimated average price of $42.42. The stock is now traded at around $48.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.01%. The holding were 142,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.15 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $90.08. The stock is now traded at around $133.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.88%. The holding were 61,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $27.12, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 213,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $311.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.13%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP added to a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp by 117.58%. The purchase prices were between $34.08 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 231,501 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 42.64%. The purchase prices were between $37.19 and $48.98, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 277,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.54.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $75.23 and $94.22, with an estimated average price of $86.57.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Repay Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $21.58 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.4.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.56.