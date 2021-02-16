>
Sontag Advisory, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Purple Innovation Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Tiffany

February 16, 2021 | About: IVV -0.08% VOO -0.09% SCHD +0.52% VEA +0.6% VO -0.16% IJH -0.18% SCHX -0.15% SCHZ -0.47% VEU +0.48% IWM -0.63% IGF -0.72% SCHP -0.48%

Investment company Sontag Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Purple Innovation Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Tiffany, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sontag Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sontag Advisory, LLC owns 571 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sontag Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sontag+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sontag Advisory, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,042,538 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.34%
  2. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 921,674 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.73%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,720,021 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.93%
  4. CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 2,749,951 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 196.82%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 747,555 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.60%
New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $96.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 490,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 510,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 442,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 109,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF)

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 303,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 180,583 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.73%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $393.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 921,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.34%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 1,042,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 196.82%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 2,749,951 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.93%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 4,720,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 846.93%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $223.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 383,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 96.25%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $253.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 430,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Purple Innovation Inc (PRPL)

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $29.2.

Sold Out: Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $10.33.

Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19.

Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42.

Sold Out: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $64.9.

Sold Out: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $966.92 and $1193.36, with an estimated average price of $1098.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sontag Advisory, LLC. Also check out:

