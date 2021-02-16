Sontag Advisory, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Sells Purple Innovation Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Tiffany

Investment company Sontag Advisory, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Purple Innovation Inc, Deutsche Bank AG, Tiffany, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Royalty Pharma PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sontag Advisory, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Sontag Advisory, LLC owns 571 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHX, SCHZ, VEU, IWM, IGF, SCHP, SCHA, IWV, SCHE, IWB, FIF, QCLN, EGBN, AUB, UBSI, MKC.V, ISTB, PAG, RSP, CHH, DSI, IUSB, VICR, CMG, PSTH, ARKK, VGT, AFL, EIX, HSIC, ROK, GWW, MELI, BNL, BSV, PBW, RJI, VBR, LNT, BCE, BCO, SCHW, CTAS, ED, EXAS, F, GPN, HSY, LH, MGEE, ES, OSK, PCTI, PH, PNW, SWKS, SYY, TU, HEES, COR, PSX, HLT, CFG, JBGS, PRVB, SDGR, IJJ, IWN, VBK, VHT, VOE, VYM, CB, AGCO, ASML, EPAC, A, ALL, AMX, AMP, AME, ANSS, ACGL, ATRI, AZO, BLL, BDC, BBY, BAM, CDNS, COF, KMX, CCL, CNC, CHD, CTXS, CLH, CCOI, CTSH, CMA, CAG, COP, STZ, CPRT, CR, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DAR, DEO, DOV, DY, SSP, EOG, ETR, EFX, FITB, FE, GRMN, HIG, WELL, HEI, HPQ, HRC, INFO, TT, IP, IPG, SJM, J, KR, LAMR, LNC, MTB, MDC, MAR, MXIM, MKC, MCK, MET, MCHP, VTRS, NI, NTRS, NVO, ODFL, OKE, PPG, PII, PFG, PSA, DORM, RJF, RWT, RMD, ROST, POOL, SIVB, SAFM, SASR, SRE, LUV, TRV, SWK, STT, STLD, SCL, SLF, SNPS, THO, TKR, GL, TTC, TSCO, URI, UNM, VFC, VSEC, VLO, VTR, VRSN, VMC, WY, WLTW, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, ZION, FTS, ET, TDG, EDU, LDOS, BR, DAL, DFS, CDXC, VRSK, FAF, GM, FRC, MPC, FBHS, APTV, PANW, NCBS, IQV, MUSA, TWTR, TMX, SYF, STOR, QRVO, SHOP, EDIT, NGVT, BKR, ECOR, CVET, CTVA, PTON, CARR, OTIS, DKNG, DGS, EEM, EWY, HYG, IAU, IGOV, IGV, IJK, IJS, IJT, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYH, IYR, KWEB, LIT, NOBL, PGF, PNQI, PSJ, SCHG, SCHV, SCZ, SLV, SUB, TAN, TIP, VCSH, VOOG, VOT, VT, XLU, ATRO, ABEV, CHCI, TELL, TXMD, GLOG, FRGI, MRCC, FVCB, HPE, XAIR, MREO, AMCR,

IVV, VOO, SCHD, VEA, VO, IJH, IJR, VXF, SCHF, VB, VTI, AAPL, EMLP, VXUS, VWO, ACN, MSFT, TSLA, CME, AMZN, IVW, SPY, IWF, VZ, VUG, IXUS, VTEB, JNJ, SDY, VNQ, VIG, MA, VTV, BRK.B, KO, IWD, PFE, GOOGL, PG, UNH, FB, VV, PEP, DIS, JPM, BAB, EFA, GLD, MDY, ABT, IVE, FISV, MRK, GOOG, MMM, NEE, NKE, WMT, V, BND, T, BDX, CVX, CMCSA, HD, LOW, MCD, QCOM, SBUX, TGT, IBB, MUB, ADBE, BAC, BLK, DHR, XOM, IBM, INTC, KMB, NVDA, NFLX, BX, TFC, BA, DLR, ETN, FAST, MCO, NSC, NOC, LIN, PEG, CRM, SO, UNP, RTX, WEC, AVGO, PYPL, DGRW, HDV, IEMG, AMT, AMGN, ADSK, BAX, BMY, CAT, FIS, CSCO, C, COST, CCI, DUK, FDX, HON, ITW, INTU, MDT, MS, PNC, SHW, TXN, TMO, UPS, EIM, ZTS, BABA, BNDX, LQD, VTIP, ATVI, AMD, ALGN, AEP, AXP, APH, AMAT, BSX, CSX, CVS, CERN, CI, CL, CMI, D, DD, EW, LLY, EMR, EPD, EXC, IT, GE, GIS, GPC, GS, HUM, ILMN, ICE, ISRG, KEY, LRCX, MMC, SPGI, MU, NEM, ORLY, ORCL, PAYX, BKNG, PGR, PRU, REGN, ROP, SYK, TROW, TJX, USB, VRTX, ANTM, MSCI, DG, CHTR, KMI, NOW, STAY, DOW, ITOT, QQQ, VGSH, XLE, PLD, APD, ADI, ADM, AZN, ADP, BBD, BK, BIIB, BF.B, VIAC, CLX, CSGP, GLW, DE, DVN, ECL, EA, EQIX, EL, EXPD, FLO, GD, HAL, MNST, LHX, HBAN, KLAC, KSU, LMT, MRO, MAS, MSI, NVS, ORI, PCAR, RF, RCL, SBAC, SNY, SLB, SPG, SNA, TSM, TTWO, UL, WM, WFC, WMB, WIT, XEL, EBAY, MFG, TMUS, TEL, AWK, HCA, KHC, TTD, ACWI, ACWX, DVY, JNK, SHM, VGK, XLF, Reduced Positions: GOVT, AGG, BIL, IDXX, IEI, ABBV, PM, UTG, ENX, SHY, MINT, BSCL, VGIT, MO, DIA, IEFA, TFI, SAP, MDLZ, VONE, CRWD, IEV, ICLR, EVM, UMC, GILD, SAN,

For the details of Sontag Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sontag+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 1,042,538 shares, 10.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 73.34% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 921,674 shares, 10.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.73% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,720,021 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.93% CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 2,749,951 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 196.82% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 747,555 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.60%

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $96.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 490,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $54.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 510,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.41 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 442,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 109,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.12 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 303,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sontag Advisory, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.73 and $62.08, with an estimated average price of $61.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 180,583 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.73%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $393.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.28%. The holding were 921,674 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.34%. The purchase prices were between $299.82 and $343.69, with an estimated average price of $326.57. The stock is now traded at around $360.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 1,042,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 196.82%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 2,749,951 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.93%. The purchase prices were between $39.45 and $47.53, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 4,720,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 846.93%. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $223.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 383,781 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sontag Advisory, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 96.25%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $253.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 430,319 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Purple Innovation Inc. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $34.02, with an estimated average price of $29.2.

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Deutsche Bank AG. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $11.77, with an estimated average price of $10.33.

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19.

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $42.42.

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $64.9.

Sontag Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $966.92 and $1193.36, with an estimated average price of $1098.55.