CPV Partners, LLC Buys MultiPlan Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: MPLN -3.26%

Investment company CPV Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MultiPlan Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CPV Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, CPV Partners, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: MPLN,

For the details of CPV Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cpv+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CPV Partners, LLC
  1. MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) - 19,810,354 shares, 90.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) - 5,606,001 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio.
  3. Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) - 15,864 shares, 0.13% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: MultiPlan Corp (MPLN)

CPV Partners, LLC initiated holding in MultiPlan Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 90.71%. The holding were 19,810,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.



