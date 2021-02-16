>
Cooper Financial Group Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

February 16, 2021 | About: SPLG -0.11% MBB -0.22% AAPL -1.61% AMZN -0.27% EFG +0.37% TSLA -2.44% RODM +0.1% SHV +0% AGG -0.47% BND -0.47% VTI -0.18% I +0%

Investment company Cooper Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooper Financial Group. As of 2020Q4, Cooper Financial Group owns 275 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Cooper Financial Group
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 497,255 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.32%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 747,652 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.75%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,144 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.99%
  4. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 735,047 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 151,577 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.56%
New Purchase: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 175,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 31,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $207.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,801 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.08. The stock is now traded at around $219.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,247 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 747,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 1555.23%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 76,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 177,144 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $105.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 151,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $796.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Sold Out: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The sale prices were between $55.86 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $56.33.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88.

Sold Out: Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in Global X SuperDividend ETF. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.89.

Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $148.08 and $206.57, with an estimated average price of $182.45.



