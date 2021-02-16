Cooper Financial Group Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Investment company Cooper Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooper Financial Group. As of 2020Q4, Cooper Financial Group owns 275 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RODM, SHV, AGG, BND, IIPR, VTI, QQEW, XLY, GLDM, EFA, XLC, XLB, IVE, VXUS, MUB, DOCU, VPU, ABT, VV, VDC, WFC, BNDX, VHT, VB, PTF, NKE, AXTI, VYM, JETS, BSV, CRON, ETSY, KEYS, QDEL, QCOM, PPL, DVY, FV, MRNA, TTWO, QRVO, VO, ADP, GBAB, MDT, APPS, VIG, ORCL, ICLN, VBK, AXP, SPHD, EIX, GS, AEP, IBB, SBRA, MDLZ, LH, SFM, MEDP, CL, SCZ, SLV, LOW, SPSM, SHOP, ANET, SHY, PNR, OHI, XBI, XMLV, HSY, ARKK, IP, LVS, IEX, KBA, HOLX, ROKU, PTH, PTLC, VCV, HIX, IPHI, CSQ, BDX, OKTA, INTU, ARI, GAB, CLNC, SPPI, NCZ, DHF,

SPLG, MBB, ESGU, AAPL, AMZN, EFG, TSLA, QQQ, MSFT, SPYG, IVW, VLUE, XLK, IEF, IWP, FB, GLD, IHI, IEFA, LQD, WPC, IWD, COST, HD, IWF, ESGE, ITOT, SPY, CRM, VZ, ABBV, SHYG, USMV, CVX, CSCO, VTV, VUG, ADBE, NEE, MRK, MU, DIS, JNJ, LMT, GOOG, BA, KO, MA, V, PYPL, GOOGL, PEP, O, DSI, IJR, AMGN, XOM, UNH, AVGO, VWO, BMY, PFE, SBUX, WMT, FTEC, IWM, JPST, T, ILMN, MCD, NFLX, PG, ROK, BX, DIA, IVV, SPAB, VEA, MO, BRK.B, F, JPM, NVDA, TGT, RTX, IEMG, PALL, QAI, SPTL, SPYV, VOO, MMM, BAC, BLK, INTC, MAR, PM, GNRC, GHY, SQ, TOTL, USHY, NLY, CAT, C, CLX, CMCSA, DD, DUK, ETN, EW, GE, MNST, IBM, UPS, IGR, TMUS, PHYS, BABA, OTIS, IWS, MDYG, MTUM, AMED, AMT, BBY, DHR, EMR, GRMN, KMB, LRCX, SPGI, LUV, TPX, THO, BTZ, AGNC, NOVT, EMB, FPE, Reduced Positions: SIZE, IGSB, GOVT, SPIB, IGIB, NEAR, IJH, QUAL, FPF, PTY, ACWI, SO, AOA, AFIN, TWLO, ZBRA, FMB, NAC, KLAC, ESGD, IXN, AME, FSK, NOC, SPEM, BIO,

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 497,255 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.32% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 747,652 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 177,144 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.99% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 735,047 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.71% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 151,577 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.56%

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.02 and $28.69, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $29.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 175,868 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.51 and $110.7, with an estimated average price of $110.62. The stock is now traded at around $110.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 31,044 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $118, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 16,975 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.86 and $88.05, with an estimated average price of $87.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,179 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $207.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 7,801 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.63 and $197.64, with an estimated average price of $150.08. The stock is now traded at around $219.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,247 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $38.37 and $43.96, with an estimated average price of $41.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 747,652 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 1555.23%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 76,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in Apple Inc by 24.99%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 177,144 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.80%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3268.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4,283 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $105.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 151,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $512.96. The stock is now traded at around $796.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.68 and $150.05, with an estimated average price of $134.9.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The sale prices were between $55.86 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $56.33.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $24.1 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $33.88.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in Global X SuperDividend ETF. The sale prices were between $10.61 and $13.11, with an estimated average price of $11.89.

Cooper Financial Group sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $148.08 and $206.57, with an estimated average price of $182.45.