Silverback Asset Management Llc Buys Gores Holdings VI Inc, Sells Amyris Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc

Chapel Hill, NC, based Investment company Silverback Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Gores Holdings VI Inc, sells Amyris Inc, Aspen Aerogels Inc, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Silverback Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Silverback Asset Management Llc owns 7 stocks with a total value of $11 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GHVIU,
- Added Positions: KIN,
- Reduced Positions: 4Q01, AMR, SREV,
- Sold Out: AMRS, ASPN,
For the details of SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/silverback+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- RumbleON Inc (4Q01) - 147,473 shares, 40.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.24%
- Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) - 611,364 shares, 24.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
- ServiceSource International Inc (SREV) - 1,378,382 shares, 22.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 80,000 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio.
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (AMR) - 36,708 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.38%
Silverback Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Gores Holdings VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.45 and $10.69, with an estimated average price of $10.58. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Amyris Inc (AMRS)
Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Amyris Inc. The sale prices were between $1.89 and $6.57, with an estimated average price of $3.2.Sold Out: Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)
Silverback Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Aspen Aerogels Inc. The sale prices were between $10.53 and $17.71, with an estimated average price of $13.17.
