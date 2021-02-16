First Manhattan Co Buys AbbVie Inc, American Tower Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company First Manhattan Co (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, American Tower Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Vipshop Holdings, sells Nestle SA, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Dunkin' Brands Group Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp, Fidelity National Information Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Manhattan Co. As of 2020Q4, First Manhattan Co owns 1381 stocks with a total value of $20.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 14,525 shares, 24.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,430,805 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,207,359 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 18,946,289 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) - 2,814,437 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.79%

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.98 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $22.28. The stock is now traded at around $33.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.21. The stock is now traded at around $48.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 178,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Replimune Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.5 and $52.65, with an estimated average price of $41.94. The stock is now traded at around $37.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 146,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $272.98 and $321.93, with an estimated average price of $293.21. The stock is now traded at around $259.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,825 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 110,299 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Manhattan Co initiated holding in TransAlta Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.93 and $7.59, with an estimated average price of $6.69. The stock is now traded at around $9.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 299,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 412.56%. The purchase prices were between $80.49 and $108.67, with an estimated average price of $96.24. The stock is now traded at around $104.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,117,824 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 28264.88%. The purchase prices were between $216.72 and $246.38, with an estimated average price of $232.32. The stock is now traded at around $224.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 339,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 1085.00%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 199,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 66.97%. The purchase prices were between $436.33 and $469.5, with an estimated average price of $452.62. The stock is now traded at around $442.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 216,947 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 71.04%. The purchase prices were between $216.38 and $257.67, with an estimated average price of $230.16. The stock is now traded at around $232.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 373,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Manhattan Co added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $132.09, with an estimated average price of $115.43. The stock is now traded at around $151.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,400,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $111.05 and $120.95, with an estimated average price of $115.31.

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC. The sale prices were between $83.5 and $100.4, with an estimated average price of $90.28.

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.86.

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Old Republic International Corp. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $17.61.

First Manhattan Co sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1418.95.