Darsana Capital Partners LP Buys DoorDash Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, NovoCure, Uber Technologies Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: GOOG +0.85% GWRE -0.81% DASH +4.53% FB +1.26%

New York, NY, based Investment company Darsana Capital Partners LP (Current Portfolio) buys DoorDash Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, NovoCure, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Darsana Capital Partners LP. As of 2020Q4, Darsana Capital Partners LP owns 14 stocks with a total value of $3.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Darsana Capital Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/darsana+capital+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Darsana Capital Partners LP
  1. DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 4,671,505 shares, 18.82% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. New York Times Co (NYT) - 10,000,000 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11%
  3. Ferrari NV (RACE) - 1,375,000 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.58%
  4. Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) - 2,250,000 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 80.00%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 140,000 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 180.00%
New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.2 and $189.51, with an estimated average price of $159.61. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.82%. The holding were 4,671,505 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Darsana Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $273.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.59%. The holding were 725,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 180.00%. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1690.43. The stock is now traded at around $2121.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.45%. The holding were 140,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Darsana Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 80.00%. The purchase prices were between $95.69 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $127.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.64%. The holding were 2,250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.



