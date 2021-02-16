Westover Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares MBS ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Total SE, Sells ConocoPhillips, Five9 Inc, JPMorgan Chase

Wilmington, DE, based Investment company Westover Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MBS ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Total SE, EOG Resources Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, sells ConocoPhillips, Five9 Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Lockheed Martin Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Westover Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Westover Capital Advisors, LLC owns 150 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TOT, ROCK, RY, ERIC, LOW, MRVL, MU, MAS, MS, TDOC, WSFS, WORK, SPG, SWKS, SPSC, UBER, SCHD, AJG, ILMN, LH, PNC, GLW, EFAV, WMB,

TOT, ROCK, RY, ERIC, LOW, MRVL, MU, MAS, MS, TDOC, WSFS, WORK, SPG, SWKS, SPSC, UBER, SCHD, AJG, ILMN, LH, PNC, GLW, EFAV, WMB, Added Positions: MBB, SPSB, SPIB, VGIT, EOG, CMCSA, MSFT, VEA, BA, TFC, DHI, PFF, GLD, MUB, NFLX, SHM, AMZN, MPW, TFI, QRVO, GOOGL, SPIP, SNY, NDAQ, VWO, PJT, T, SNPS, TSN, MCHP, SPTL, MRK, SPTM, MMC, LLY, UFPI, MDT, JNJ, ADSK, AMGN, VTI, VIG,

MBB, SPSB, SPIB, VGIT, EOG, CMCSA, MSFT, VEA, BA, TFC, DHI, PFF, GLD, MUB, NFLX, SHM, AMZN, MPW, TFI, QRVO, GOOGL, SPIP, SNY, NDAQ, VWO, PJT, T, SNPS, TSN, MCHP, SPTL, MRK, SPTM, MMC, LLY, UFPI, MDT, JNJ, ADSK, AMGN, VTI, VIG, Reduced Positions: SPTS, FIVN, JPM, LMT, TMO, ADPT, CSCO, UNH, DIS, COST, NOW, D, PAYC, TSLA, SPDW, AVGO, ICLR, ABBV, PEP, MA, V, EPAM, PFE, MCD, CHDN, PCTY, CVX, AZN, APD, KMI, DOCU, CDW, MEDP, SPLG, WCN, EGP, CVS, BMY, HD, EXC, AIZ, MKSI, CL,

SPTS, FIVN, JPM, LMT, TMO, ADPT, CSCO, UNH, DIS, COST, NOW, D, PAYC, TSLA, SPDW, AVGO, ICLR, ABBV, PEP, MA, V, EPAM, PFE, MCD, CHDN, PCTY, CVX, AZN, APD, KMI, DOCU, CDW, MEDP, SPLG, WCN, EGP, CVS, BMY, HD, EXC, AIZ, MKSI, CL, Sold Out: COP, GILD, BRK.B, PM, DKNG, USMV, VTRS,

For the details of Westover Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westover+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 136,566 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,204 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,091 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 234,576 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.15% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 219,779 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.71%

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Total SE. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $45.85, with an estimated average price of $38.66. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 39,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $83.58, with an estimated average price of $77.49. The stock is now traded at around $83.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,756 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Gibraltar Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.45 and $73.1, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $96.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $10.61 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 45,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.36. The stock is now traded at around $174.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,742 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $47.54, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $52.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,507 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 218.02%. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 40,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.70%. The purchase prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 156,380 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 76.91%. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 35,445 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 135.00%. The purchase prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $68.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 19,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 141.18%. The purchase prices were between $144.39 and $238.17, with an estimated average price of $192.61. The stock is now traded at around $217.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 143.89%. The purchase prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,897 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $200.7 and $233.92, with an estimated average price of $220.33.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.91.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39.

Westover Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89.