Logos Global Management LP Buys Olema Pharmaceuticals inc, Nkarta Inc, Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Sells Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc

Investment company Logos Global Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Olema Pharmaceuticals inc, Nkarta Inc, Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc, Aligos Therapeutics Inc, sells Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, Keros Therapeutics Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, TG Therapeutics Inc, Celldex Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Logos Global Management LP. As of 2020Q4, Logos Global Management LP owns 44 stocks with a total value of $812 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OLMA, NKTX, KNTE, APLS, ALGS, IGMS, KRTX, ABCL, MRTX, CRIS, EPIX, STTK, LUNG, EYPT, PCVX, EAR, HLXA, UKJ2, TVTX, CERE, FSDC,

OLMA, NKTX, KNTE, APLS, ALGS, IGMS, KRTX, ABCL, MRTX, CRIS, EPIX, STTK, LUNG, EYPT, PCVX, EAR, HLXA, UKJ2, TVTX, CERE, FSDC, Added Positions: COGT, LRMR, FMTX, KALV,

COGT, LRMR, FMTX, KALV, Reduced Positions: KROS, TGTX, RPTX, CMPS, KYMR, CALT, HRMY, BTAI, OM, PMVP, PLRX, RNA, ATHA,

KROS, TGTX, RPTX, CMPS, KYMR, CALT, HRMY, BTAI, OM, PMVP, PLRX, RNA, ATHA, Sold Out: GBT, SRPT, CLDX, CYTK, SAGE, AKUS, INBX, LSACU, RLAY, NARI, AFIB, ARYBU, RAPT,

Olema Pharmaceuticals inc (OLMA) - 3,743,875 shares, 22.17% of the total portfolio. New Position Nkarta Inc (NKTX) - 1,682,178 shares, 12.73% of the total portfolio. New Position Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX) - 1,400,000 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.33% TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) - 850,000 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.43% Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 1,604,392 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The purchase prices were between $37.09 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.17%. The holding were 3,743,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Nkarta Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $75.62, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.73%. The holding were 1,682,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $45.25, with an estimated average price of $40.13. The stock is now traded at around $35.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 569,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $42.47. The stock is now traded at around $44.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in Aligos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $32.74, with an estimated average price of $19.48. The stock is now traded at around $30.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 606,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP initiated holding in IGM Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $115.03, with an estimated average price of $70.2. The stock is now traded at around $98.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Cogent Biosciences Inc by 184.52%. The purchase prices were between $9.36 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $11.02. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 1,920,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in Larimar Therapeutics Inc by 116.67%. The purchase prices were between $14.28 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $18.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 715,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP added to a holding in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 63.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $17.22. The stock is now traded at around $42.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 490,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $37.65 and $63.77, with an estimated average price of $49.17.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $125.56 and $178.74, with an estimated average price of $148.28.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $14.99 and $22.75, with an estimated average price of $18.05.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Cytokinetics Inc. The sale prices were between $15.26 and $28.61, with an estimated average price of $18.21.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $58.41 and $89.06, with an estimated average price of $73.93.

Logos Global Management LP sold out a holding in Akouos Inc. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $22.44, with an estimated average price of $19.44.