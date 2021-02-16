Athyrium Capital Management, LP Buys Progenity Inc, Sells Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Athyrium Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Progenity Inc, sells Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Athyrium Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Athyrium Capital Management, LP owns 1 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PROG,

PROG, Sold Out: KALA,

For the details of Athyrium Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/athyrium+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Progenity Inc (PROG) - 27,031,626 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Athyrium Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Progenity Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.27 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $5.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 27,031,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Athyrium Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.28 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.53.