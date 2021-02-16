Athyrium Capital Management, LP Buys Progenity Inc, Sells Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Athyrium Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Progenity Inc, sells Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Athyrium Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Athyrium Capital Management, LP owns 1 stocks with a total value of $144 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Athyrium Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/athyrium+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Athyrium Capital Management, LP
- Progenity Inc (PROG) - 27,031,626 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with PROG. Click here to check it out.
- PROG 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of PROG
- Peter Lynch Chart of PROG
Athyrium Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Progenity Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.27 and $9.48, with an estimated average price of $5.81. The stock is now traded at around $5.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 27,031,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALA)
Athyrium Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $6.28 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of Athyrium Capital Management, LP. Also check out:
1. Athyrium Capital Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Athyrium Capital Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Athyrium Capital Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Athyrium Capital Management, LP keeps buying