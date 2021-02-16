Osmium Partners, LLC Buys Spark Networks SE, Victory Capital Holdings Inc, Manning & Napier Inc, Sells Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc

Greenbrae, CA, based Investment company Osmium Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Spark Networks SE, Victory Capital Holdings Inc, Manning & Napier Inc, GAMCO Investors Inc, Westwood Holdings Group Inc, sells Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Osmium Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Osmium Partners, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VCTR, GBL, WHG, BSM,
- Added Positions: LOV, MN, LEAF, AXR, TCX,
- Reduced Positions: BBCP, KIRK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Osmium Partners, LLC
- Kirkland's Inc (KIRK) - 1,297,670 shares, 30.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
- Spark Networks SE (LOV) - 3,504,961 shares, 24.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.28%
- Leaf Group Ltd (LEAF) - 2,336,718 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.22%
- Tucows Inc (TCX) - 70,444 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
- Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) - 203,707 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
Osmium Partners, LLC initiated holding in Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.3 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 203,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: GAMCO Investors Inc (GBL)
Osmium Partners, LLC initiated holding in GAMCO Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.65 and $18.77, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 172,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG)
Osmium Partners, LLC initiated holding in Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $15.21, with an estimated average price of $12.07. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 192,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)
Osmium Partners, LLC initiated holding in Black Stone Minerals LP. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $6.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 76,923 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Spark Networks SE (LOV)
Osmium Partners, LLC added to a holding in Spark Networks SE by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $4.58. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 3,504,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Manning & Napier Inc (MN)
Osmium Partners, LLC added to a holding in Manning & Napier Inc by 2680.35%. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $4.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 556,069 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Leaf Group Ltd (LEAF)
Osmium Partners, LLC added to a holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $6.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 2,336,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Osmium Partners, LLC.
