>
Osmium Partners, LLC Buys Spark Networks SE, Victory Capital Holdings Inc, Manning & Napier Inc, Sells Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: LOV +0.82% MN +5.15% LEAF -6.96% VCTR -0.68% GBL -1.51% WHG +1.79% BSM +0.51%

Greenbrae, CA, based Investment company Osmium Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Spark Networks SE, Victory Capital Holdings Inc, Manning & Napier Inc, GAMCO Investors Inc, Westwood Holdings Group Inc, sells Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Osmium Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Osmium Partners, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Osmium Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/osmium+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Osmium Partners, LLC
  1. Kirkland's Inc (KIRK) - 1,297,670 shares, 30.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
  2. Spark Networks SE (LOV) - 3,504,961 shares, 24.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.28%
  3. Leaf Group Ltd (LEAF) - 2,336,718 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.22%
  4. Tucows Inc (TCX) - 70,444 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
  5. Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) - 203,707 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR)

Osmium Partners, LLC initiated holding in Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.3 and $24.81, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.68%. The holding were 203,707 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: GAMCO Investors Inc (GBL)

Osmium Partners, LLC initiated holding in GAMCO Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.65 and $18.77, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $19.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 172,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Westwood Holdings Group Inc (WHG)

Osmium Partners, LLC initiated holding in Westwood Holdings Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $15.21, with an estimated average price of $12.07. The stock is now traded at around $17.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 192,391 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)

Osmium Partners, LLC initiated holding in Black Stone Minerals LP. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.57, with an estimated average price of $6.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 76,923 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Spark Networks SE (LOV)

Osmium Partners, LLC added to a holding in Spark Networks SE by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.32, with an estimated average price of $4.58. The stock is now traded at around $7.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.44%. The holding were 3,504,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Manning & Napier Inc (MN)

Osmium Partners, LLC added to a holding in Manning & Napier Inc by 2680.35%. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $6.45, with an estimated average price of $4.76. The stock is now traded at around $6.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 556,069 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Leaf Group Ltd (LEAF)

Osmium Partners, LLC added to a holding in Leaf Group Ltd by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $4.46 and $7.24, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $6.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 2,336,718 shares as of 2020-12-31.



