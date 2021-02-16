Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC Buys DoorDash Inc, Airbnb Inc, Root Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, ServiceNow Inc, GreenSky Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys DoorDash Inc, Airbnb Inc, Root Inc, Smartsheet Inc, FuboTV Inc, sells Uber Technologies Inc, ServiceNow Inc, GreenSky Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DASH, ABNB, ROOT, SMAR, FUBO, MSP, HAACU, AGCUU, WISH,

DASH, ABNB, ROOT, SMAR, FUBO, MSP, HAACU, AGCUU, WISH, Added Positions: JAMF, JAMF, CARG, DT, BABA, PTON,

JAMF, JAMF, CARG, DT, BABA, PTON, Reduced Positions: UBER, CDAY, TME, PINS, STG,

UBER, CDAY, TME, PINS, STG, Sold Out: NOW, GSKY,

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) - 3,878,970 shares, 16.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 14,030,005 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.82% DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 4,365,720 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. New Position Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 3,223,630 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. New Position Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 4,432,248 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.2 and $189.51, with an estimated average price of $159.61. The stock is now traded at around $212.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.33%. The holding were 4,365,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 3,223,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Root Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.91 and $27, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 9,259,259 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Smartsheet Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.93 and $73.86, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 2,046,983 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $62, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 4,295,360 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC initiated holding in Datto Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.44 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 3,706,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Jamf Holding Corp. by 93.88%. The purchase prices were between $29.46 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $32.92. The stock is now traded at around $34.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 5,442,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in CarGurus Inc by 35.76%. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 8,567,746 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 802,216 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 38.43%. The purchase prices were between $100.01 and $162.76, with an estimated average price of $122.07. The stock is now traded at around $145.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 35,716 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.36.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC sold out a holding in GreenSky Inc. The sale prices were between $3.46 and $5.38, with an estimated average price of $4.53.