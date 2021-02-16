>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

black-and-white Capital LP Buys Western Digital Corp, RingCentral Inc, FireEye Inc, Sells Etsy Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Shopify Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: BKNG +1.56% DIS -0.7% LYV +1% WDC +1.66% RNG -1.41% FEYE -1.82% DKNG -0.93% EVBG -0.62% LVS +2.57% ETSY -2.37% BILL -3.44%

Investment company black-and-white Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Western Digital Corp, RingCentral Inc, FireEye Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Etsy Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Shopify Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, black-and-white Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, black-and-white Capital LP owns 37 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of black-and-white Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/black-and-white+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of black-and-white Capital LP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,000 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio.
  2. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 1,610,000 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio.
  3. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 33,810 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.49%
  4. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio.
  5. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 113,000 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 879,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $311.53. The stock is now traded at around $437.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 104,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: FireEye Inc (FEYE)

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,391,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 419,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.27 and $154.62, with an estimated average price of $127.86. The stock is now traded at around $139.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 129,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 262,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

black-and-white Capital LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 65.49%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2184.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 33,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

black-and-white Capital LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 116.43%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 292,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

black-and-white Capital LP added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 95.45%. The purchase prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 641,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $150.68.

Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.18.

Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $47.82 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $59.98.

Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.31.

Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Sold Out: Unity Software Inc (U)

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of black-and-white Capital LP. Also check out:

1. black-and-white Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. black-and-white Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. black-and-white Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that black-and-white Capital LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)