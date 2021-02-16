black-and-white Capital LP Buys Western Digital Corp, RingCentral Inc, FireEye Inc, Sells Etsy Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Shopify Inc

Investment company black-and-white Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Western Digital Corp, RingCentral Inc, FireEye Inc, Booking Holdings Inc, The Walt Disney Co, sells Etsy Inc, Spotify Technology SA, Shopify Inc, Bill.com Holdings Inc, Match Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, black-and-white Capital LP. As of 2020Q4, black-and-white Capital LP owns 37 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,000 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Western Digital Corp (WDC) - 1,610,000 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 33,810 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.49% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 113,000 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio.

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $55.39, with an estimated average price of $44.04. The stock is now traded at around $66.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.06%. The holding were 879,939 shares as of 2020-12-31.

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.01 and $402.51, with an estimated average price of $311.53. The stock is now traded at around $437.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 104,645 shares as of 2020-12-31.

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in FireEye Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.38 and $24.04, with an estimated average price of $15.45. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 1,391,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 419,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in Everbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.27 and $154.62, with an estimated average price of $127.86. The stock is now traded at around $139.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 129,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

black-and-white Capital LP initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 262,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

black-and-white Capital LP added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 65.49%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1932.82. The stock is now traded at around $2184.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.48%. The holding were 33,810 shares as of 2020-12-31.

black-and-white Capital LP added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 116.43%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $186.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 292,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

black-and-white Capital LP added to a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc by 95.45%. The purchase prices were between $48.8 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $63.27. The stock is now traded at around $85.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 641,085 shares as of 2020-12-31.

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in Etsy Inc. The sale prices were between $119.43 and $197.38, with an estimated average price of $150.68.

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $95.24 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $118.18.

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $47.82 and $75.4, with an estimated average price of $59.98.

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $135.95 and $157.09, with an estimated average price of $146.31.

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

black-and-white Capital LP sold out a holding in Unity Software Inc. The sale prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14.