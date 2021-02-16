Palo Alto Investors, LLC Buys Biogen Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Immunomedics Inc, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tricida Inc

Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Palo Alto Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Biogen Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, eHealth Inc, Revance Therapeutics Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc, Tricida Inc, Evolus Inc, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Palo Alto Investors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Palo Alto Investors, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BIIB, ALKS, TCMD,

BIIB, ALKS, TCMD, Added Positions: BMRN, ACAD, EHTH, RVNC, ABMD, ALXN, GOSS, STAA, PRTA, EPZM, KPTI, INSM, SNDX, ZGNX, ANAB, VNDA, MGTA, ATNX, ALDX, KZR, APRE,

BMRN, ACAD, EHTH, RVNC, ABMD, ALXN, GOSS, STAA, PRTA, EPZM, KPTI, INSM, SNDX, ZGNX, ANAB, VNDA, MGTA, ATNX, ALDX, KZR, APRE, Reduced Positions: RIGL,

RIGL, Sold Out: IMMU, AMAG, TCDA, EOLS, AIMT,

Staar Surgical Co (STAA) - 2,849,348 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Insmed Inc (INSM) - 6,105,980 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN) - 2,155,050 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.39% Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 7,867,114 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Abiomed Inc (ABMD) - 556,633 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.44%

Palo Alto Investors, LLC initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.26 and $355.63, with an estimated average price of $258.66. The stock is now traded at around $279.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 234,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC initiated holding in Alkermes PLC. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 150,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC initiated holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.74 and $45.39, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $61.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 24.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.61 and $90.2, with an estimated average price of $79.34. The stock is now traded at around $84.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,155,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC added to a holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25.61%. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $49.76. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 2,301,477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC added to a holding in eHealth Inc by 109.32%. The purchase prices were between $66.28 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $75.85. The stock is now traded at around $53.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 586,999 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC added to a holding in Revance Therapeutics Inc by 34.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.41 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 2,673,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC added to a holding in Gossamer Bio Inc by 61.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.3 and $13.59, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $10.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,739,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC added to a holding in Prothena Corp PLC by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $11.85. The stock is now traded at around $23.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,691,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC sold out a holding in AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.04 and $13.75, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Tricida Inc. The sale prices were between $4.37 and $9.46, with an estimated average price of $7.65.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Evolus Inc. The sale prices were between $2.92 and $4.84, with an estimated average price of $3.75.

Palo Alto Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $34.35 and $34.59, with an estimated average price of $34.45.