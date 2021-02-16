Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC Buys BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Castle Biosciences Inc, Altair Engineering Inc, Sells Livongo Health Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Jamf Holding

Waltham, MA, based Investment company Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Castle Biosciences Inc, Altair Engineering Inc, Splunk Inc, C3.ai Inc, sells Livongo Health Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Jamf Holding, Jamf Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $9.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CSTL, SPLK, AI, ABCL,

CSTL, SPLK, AI, ABCL, Added Positions: BIGC, ALTR, DT, LRCX, AMAT,

BIGC, ALTR, DT, LRCX, AMAT, Sold Out: LVGO, NET, JAMF, JAMF,

For the details of Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matrix+capital+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 2,000,000 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) - 13,115,090 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 4,200,000 shares, 8.23% of the total portfolio. TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 1,094,900 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 3,000,000 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Castle Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $73.05, with an estimated average price of $54.25. The stock is now traded at around $93.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23. The stock is now traded at around $169.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.49 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $39 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $45.73. The stock is now traded at around $44.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc by 47.75%. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $105.99, with an estimated average price of $79.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 3,403,708 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Altair Engineering Inc by 24.62%. The purchase prices were between $43 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $50.54. The stock is now traded at around $65.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 5,155,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 53.49%. The purchase prices were between $34.36 and $44.51, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $422.01. The stock is now traded at around $591.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $65.94.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The sale prices were between $29.46 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $32.92.

Matrix Capital Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Jamf Holding Corp.. The sale prices were between $29.46 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $32.92.