Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. Buys Illumina Inc, ASML Holding NV, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc

St. Helier, Y9, based Investment company Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Illumina Inc, ASML Holding NV, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Beyond Meat Inc, C3.ai Inc, sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $632 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,056,000 shares, 62.48% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 3,500,000 shares, 20.53% of the total portfolio. The AES Corp (AES) - 1,374,077 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 47,279 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 577,300 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.18%

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $492.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 47,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $361.21 and $489.91, with an estimated average price of $421.43. The stock is now traded at around $603.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 27,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.74 and $194.95, with an estimated average price of $150.52. The stock is now traded at around $173.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 35,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.49 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.62 and $120.59, with an estimated average price of $102.49. The stock is now traded at around $143.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in Genmab A/S. The purchase prices were between $33.66 and $40.76, with an estimated average price of $37.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 58,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $29.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 577,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14.

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.84.