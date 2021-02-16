>
Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. Buys Illumina Inc, ASML Holding NV, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: ICLN -1.12% ILMN -2.42% ASML +0.86% BYND -1.37% AI -4.27% TER +0.86% GMAB +0.79% EWZ +0.56% AEP -0.53%

St. Helier, Y9, based Investment company Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Illumina Inc, ASML Holding NV, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Beyond Meat Inc, C3.ai Inc, sells iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $632 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/autonomy+capital+%28jersey%29+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P.
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,056,000 shares, 62.48% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 3,500,000 shares, 20.53% of the total portfolio.
  3. The AES Corp (AES) - 1,374,077 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
  4. Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 47,279 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN) - 577,300 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.18%
New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.7 and $370.96, with an estimated average price of $327.99. The stock is now traded at around $492.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 47,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $361.21 and $489.91, with an estimated average price of $421.43. The stock is now traded at around $603.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 27,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.74 and $194.95, with an estimated average price of $150.52. The stock is now traded at around $173.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 35,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.49 and $177.47, with an estimated average price of $134.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.62 and $120.59, with an estimated average price of $102.49. The stock is now traded at around $143.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Genmab A/S (GMAB)

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. initiated holding in Genmab A/S. The purchase prices were between $33.66 and $40.76, with an estimated average price of $37.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 58,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $29.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 577,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The sale prices were between $26.66 and $37.89, with an estimated average price of $32.14.

Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P. sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.71 and $93.59, with an estimated average price of $86.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of Autonomy Capital (Jersey) L.P.. Also check out:

