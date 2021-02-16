>
Advent International Corp Buys Dynatrace Inc, XP Inc, Sells Cheniere Energy Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: XP +3.12% DT -1.05% LNG +1.45%

Investment company Advent International Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Dynatrace Inc, XP Inc, sells Cheniere Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advent International Corp. As of 2020Q4, Advent International Corp owns 16 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: DT,
  • Added Positions: XP, ENV,
  • Reduced Positions: SYNH,
  • Sold Out: LNG,

For the details of ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advent+international+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP
  1. Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) - 15,418,795 shares, 52.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.31%
  2. Envestnet Inc (ENV) - 1,631,239 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77%
  3. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 216,000 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio.
  4. DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) - 1,376,475 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
  5. Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 306,737 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Advent International Corp initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.36 and $44.51, with an estimated average price of $39.68. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 1,627,571 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: XP Inc (XP)

Advent International Corp added to a holding in XP Inc by 117.11%. The purchase prices were between $35.77 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $40.84. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 1,390,915 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Advent International Corp sold out a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $46.33 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $53.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP. Also check out:

1. ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP keeps buying

