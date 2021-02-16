Evercore Wealth Management, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, Cloudflare Inc, South State Corp, Sells General Mills Inc, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Entegris Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Evercore Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Cloudflare Inc, South State Corp, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR, sells General Mills Inc, BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, Entegris Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Cabot Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evercore Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Evercore Wealth Management, LLC owns 416 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NET, SSB, XEL, VRM, GTLS, TWTR, NOBL, LH, ALB, MPC, PANW, PCG, WORK, SPYD, SQ, TPR, VOOG, VHT, VRT, WMB, KAMN, ALXN, APTV, ASAN, UTF, CTVA, DRI, APPS, ETN, EVR, FEYE, FDN, A, DGX, KLAC, JW.A, WTM, WEC, TIP, MET, MORN, VCSH, MSI, CREE, OMI, IWP, FIVE, LUV,

JPM, AMZN, BBY, STZ, SSNC, AZO, IVV, CDW, IVW, XLF, VIG, BX, BWA, CMI, ROP, XLI, WRK, ABT, ADI, BRK.B, DPZ, SUSA, IJJ, SBUX, USB, VT, VGT, V, TXG, ADP, BDX, BRK.A, CSCO, CMCSA, COST, CVS, DUK, DD, ECL, IAU, ICF, IJH, EEM, IWF, IWM, IJK, IYW, JNJ, NEPT, NEE, NSC, PYPL, PFE, XLV, SPY, VTI, VTV, VEU, VZ, APD, ALL, MO, ABC, ANTM, ADSK, AVEO, BA, AVGO, BR, CMD, CHD, CI, C, CME, KO, CCEP, CL, GLW, DE, DLR, ENB, EQIX, FDX, GS, HBI, HON, IBM, IEMG, SLV, SHY, HDV, IEFA, IJR, LQD, MBB, USMV, PFF, IWD, IWR, IVE, JEF, KMB, KHC, LHX, LRCX, LIN, MKC, MCD, MU, MDLZ, NFLX, NTCT, NOC, NVDA, PAYX, PM, QCOM, REGN, CRM, SCHW, SRE, NOW, SEDG, SO, RWX, FEZ, XBI, TGT, TFX, TMUS, TFC, VNQ, VWO, VCIT, VRSK, WMT, WM, WEX, YUM, ZTS, Reduced Positions: GIS, DIS, AAPL, CVX, INTC, IDXX, EFA, VOO, TJX, TSLA, ORCL, XLRE, GE, XOM, EOG, QQQ, IPGP, AGG, WFC, DBEF, DIA, MDY, DSI, CLFD, IWB, CNI, BMY, IWV, DVY, BAC, VFC, BAX, AMGN, VEA, XLK, MDT, PNC, PGR, PXD, PSX, MCO, JQC, OTIS, ORLY, SYK, WWD, WBA, VTRS, VRTX, VB, VO, UNP, TDG, RNR, STE, SON, TSLX, IGSB, XLB, XLP, XLY, SLB, BILL, ED, COP, CMS, CSR, CARR, BIP, BSX, BKNG, BIIB, CSX, T, APO, APH, AMP, AXP, AEP, AFL, XLRN, INTU, MMC, MKL, MMP, LLY, LW, JBL, MMM, PRFZ, ISRG, MCK, ILMN, GILD, GD, FB, EPD, EW, EVV, DORM,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,196,011 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 996,462 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 58,507 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 464,183 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 340,235 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $65.94. The stock is now traded at around $82.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 111,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in South State Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.28 and $75.63, with an estimated average price of $65.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 53,548 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.31 and $74.71, with an estimated average price of $69.67. The stock is now traded at around $60.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.69 and $121.93, with an estimated average price of $96.95. The stock is now traded at around $155.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.13 and $51.1, with an estimated average price of $41.08. The stock is now traded at around $50.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,913 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.47 and $55.87, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $73.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,816 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 481,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.36%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 47,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR by 167.69%. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 87,481 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 39.64%. The purchase prices were between $125.74 and $141.17, with an estimated average price of $135.73. The stock is now traded at around $142.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 46,930 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 178.42%. The purchase prices were between $210.34 and $236.55, with an estimated average price of $224.84. The stock is now traded at around $244.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,818 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 324.97%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,312 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cabot Corp. The sale prices were between $37.14 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $74.72 and $99.03, with an estimated average price of $87.54.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $86.89 and $95.4, with an estimated average price of $91.12.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $30.58 and $34.8, with an estimated average price of $32.39.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $27.39 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $30.72.

Evercore Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Rayonier Inc. The sale prices were between $25.38 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $28.13.