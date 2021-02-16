Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Buys MultiPlan Corp, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, National General Holdings Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (Current Portfolio) buys MultiPlan Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, National General Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. As of 2020Q4, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation owns 3 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,442,641 shares, 73.90% of the total portfolio. MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) - 5,050,000 shares, 25.86% of the total portfolio. New Position MultiPlan Corp (MPLN.WS) - 250,000 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio. National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation initiated holding in MultiPlan Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.86%. The holding were 5,050,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $34.05.