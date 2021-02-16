>
Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Buys MultiPlan Corp, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, National General Holdings Corp

February 16, 2021 | About: MPLN -3.26% SPY -0.09% VWO +0.28% NGHC +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (Current Portfolio) buys MultiPlan Corp, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, National General Holdings Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. As of 2020Q4, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation owns 3 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Michael & Susan Dell Foundation's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/michael+%26+susan+dell+foundation/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Michael & Susan Dell Foundation
  1. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,442,641 shares, 73.90% of the total portfolio.
  2. MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) - 5,050,000 shares, 25.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. MultiPlan Corp (MPLN.WS) - 250,000 shares, 0.24% of the total portfolio.
  4. National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: MultiPlan Corp (MPLN)

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation initiated holding in MultiPlan Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.27 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.86%. The holding were 5,050,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08.

Sold Out: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold out a holding in National General Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $34.2, with an estimated average price of $34.05.



