>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP Buys Maxeon Solar Technologies, Sells Stifel Financial Corp, Viatris Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: MAXN -4.27% VTRS +0.52%

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Maxeon Solar Technologies, sells Stifel Financial Corp, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP owns 214 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: MAXN,
  • Reduced Positions: SF,
  • Sold Out: VTRS,

For the details of Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baker+avenue+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 951,746 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio.
  2. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 635,328 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio.
  3. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,970,200 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 389,611 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio.
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 430,903 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.51 and $36.79, with an estimated average price of $22.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP. Also check out:

1. Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)