Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP Buys Maxeon Solar Technologies, Sells Stifel Financial Corp, Viatris Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Maxeon Solar Technologies, sells Stifel Financial Corp, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP. As of 2020Q4, Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP owns 214 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baker+avenue+asset+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 951,746 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 635,328 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,970,200 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 389,611 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 430,903 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP initiated holding in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.51 and $36.79, with an estimated average price of $22.16. The stock is now traded at around $48.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Baker Avenue Asset Management, LP sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.