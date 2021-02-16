Archon Partners LLC Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Shopify Inc, Sells Uber Technologies Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Archon Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, Shopify Inc, Airbnb Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Uber Technologies Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, Viatris Inc, Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archon Partners LLC. As of 2020Q4, Archon Partners LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $745 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PLTR, ROP, SHOP, ABNB, NEO,

PLTR, ROP, SHOP, ABNB, NEO, Added Positions: BABA, LBRDK, ANTM, CSGP, TDG, BFAM,

BABA, LBRDK, ANTM, CSGP, TDG, BFAM, Reduced Positions: TSLA, WPF.U, GWRE,

TSLA, WPF.U, GWRE, Sold Out: UBER, GLIBA, VTRS, HIFS,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,983 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 314,000 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 166,510 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,955 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,000 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio.

Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.03 and $29.05, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $27.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 515,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $410.96. The stock is now traded at around $383.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1049.63. The stock is now traded at around $1474.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 6,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archon Partners LLC initiated holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $45.32. The stock is now traded at around $59.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archon Partners LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 28.83%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $270.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 49,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Archon Partners LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $44.94.

Archon Partners LLC sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Archon Partners LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33.

Archon Partners LLC sold out a holding in Hingham Institution for Savings. The sale prices were between $183.8 and $228.24, with an estimated average price of $213.45.