Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys Invitae Corp, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells MyoKardia Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Immunomedics Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Perceptive Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invitae Corp, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kronos Bio Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells MyoKardia Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Immunomedics Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $8.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVTA, HZNP, AVIR, KRON, ARWR, CERE, ONCR, SAGE, RAPT, LUNG, ANAB, FDMT, PCVX, NSTG, RGEN, SCYX, NBTX, FBRX, MRVI, CRIS, SHC, SNDX, PHR, SGTX, PTGX, AVXL, MASS, ABCL, IPOF, DFHT,

NVTA, HZNP, AVIR, KRON, ARWR, CERE, ONCR, SAGE, RAPT, LUNG, ANAB, FDMT, PCVX, NSTG, RGEN, SCYX, NBTX, FBRX, MRVI, CRIS, SHC, SNDX, PHR, SGTX, PTGX, AVXL, MASS, ABCL, IPOF, DFHT, Added Positions: RCKT, MRTX, SWTX, NVAX, NBIX, SLDB, NVRO, REGN, CHRS, PMVP, ACCD, VERU, COGT, UROV, ONEM, MGTX, ISEE, TVTX, NEPT, ADPT, HRMY, AMWL, ESTA,

RCKT, MRTX, SWTX, NVAX, NBIX, SLDB, NVRO, REGN, CHRS, PMVP, ACCD, VERU, COGT, UROV, ONEM, MGTX, ISEE, TVTX, NEPT, ADPT, HRMY, AMWL, ESTA, Reduced Positions: IOVA, MTEM, KOD, NARI, GBT, ZYME, ARNA, SILK, AQST, DBVT, HCAT, MGNX,

IOVA, MTEM, KOD, NARI, GBT, ZYME, ARNA, SILK, AQST, DBVT, HCAT, MGNX, Sold Out: MYOK, CRSP, IMMU, BPMC, TPTX, HOLX, ATRC, TWST, PODD, LSACU, TBIO, ATEC, TRIL, LVGO, TGTX, REPL, CVET, PSNL, AKRO, CLDX, BIO,

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 3,693,516 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51% Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 25,112,048 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 6,706,268 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 9,166,304 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12% Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 7,284,466 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 7,284,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 3,084,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 3,109,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Kronos Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,780,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.82 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $64.25. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,070,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.27, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 4,544,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 55.18%. The purchase prices were between $23.31 and $59.57, with an estimated average price of $36.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,396,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $48.36 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,177,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 47.38%. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $106.31. The stock is now traded at around $262.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,043,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $86.91 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $112.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,899,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Solid Biosciences Inc by 60.06%. The purchase prices were between $3.08 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $4.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,803,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1003.50%. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. The stock is now traded at around $480.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 55,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $118.75.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $92.08 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $105.57.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $88.19 and $130.94, with an estimated average price of $109.9.

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.66.