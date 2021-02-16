>
Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys Invitae Corp, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells MyoKardia Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Immunomedics Inc

February 16, 2021 | About: RCKT -9.37% SWTX +3.36% NVAX -9.34% NBIX -1.48% SLDB -6.45% REGN -1.01% NVTA -5.38% HZNP -3.94% AVIR +2.58% KRON -3.39%

New York, NY, based Investment company Perceptive Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Invitae Corp, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kronos Bio Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells MyoKardia Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, Immunomedics Inc, Blueprint Medicines Corp, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Perceptive Advisors Llc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $8.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perceptive+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC
  1. Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) - 3,693,516 shares, 9.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51%
  2. Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) - 25,112,048 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  3. BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) - 6,706,268 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio.
  4. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA) - 9,166,304 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12%
  5. Invitae Corp (NVTA) - 7,284,466 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.09 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $49.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 7,284,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $67 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $74.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 3,084,042 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 3,109,224 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Kronos Bio Inc (KRON)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Kronos Bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.68 and $38.23, with an estimated average price of $31.37. The stock is now traded at around $28.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 2,780,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.82 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $64.25. The stock is now traded at around $87.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,070,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE)

Perceptive Advisors Llc initiated holding in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $18.27, with an estimated average price of $13.97. The stock is now traded at around $14.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 4,544,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 55.18%. The purchase prices were between $23.31 and $59.57, with an estimated average price of $36.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,396,867 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc by 20.01%. The purchase prices were between $48.36 and $77.92, with an estimated average price of $64.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 4,177,721 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 47.38%. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $106.31. The stock is now traded at around $262.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,043,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc by 22.63%. The purchase prices were between $86.91 and $108.33, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $112.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,899,215 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Solid Biosciences Inc (SLDB)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Solid Biosciences Inc by 60.06%. The purchase prices were between $3.08 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $4.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,803,857 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Perceptive Advisors Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 1003.50%. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $539.35. The stock is now traded at around $480.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 55,175 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: MyoKardia Inc (MYOK)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in MyoKardia Inc. The sale prices were between $139.6 and $224.91, with an estimated average price of $220.55.

Sold Out: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $79.67 and $173.23, with an estimated average price of $118.75.

Sold Out: Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Sold Out: Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp. The sale prices were between $92.08 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $105.57.

Sold Out: Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (TPTX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $88.19 and $130.94, with an estimated average price of $109.9.

Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Perceptive Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.66.



