Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC Buys Herman Miller Inc, SelectQuote Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, Sells Green Dot Corp, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Herman Miller Inc, SelectQuote Inc, OneMain Holdings Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Funko Inc, sells Green Dot Corp, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, GameStop Corp, BlueLinx Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MLHR, SLQT, OMF, BLDR, PGNY, SIBN,

MLHR, SLQT, OMF, BLDR, PGNY, SIBN, Added Positions: FNKO, INMD, EEFT, SIMO, EHTH, OSIS, LOPE,

FNKO, INMD, EEFT, SIMO, EHTH, OSIS, LOPE, Reduced Positions: GDOT, MSFT, AMZN, NXST, PJT, KIDS,

GDOT, MSFT, AMZN, NXST, PJT, KIDS, Sold Out: GME, BXC, SGH, REAL, QDEL, EB, SCS, TRUE,

For the details of Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/prospect+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 199,000 shares, 14.32% of the total portfolio. Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE) - 231,475 shares, 8.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94% Pool Corp (POOL) - 46,525 shares, 7.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% PJT Partners Inc (PJT) - 219,600 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 67,545 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $40.55, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 306,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.85%. The holding were 449,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in OneMain Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $48.16, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $53.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 173,850 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $42.28, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $41.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 186,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $43.1, with an estimated average price of $32.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 92,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SI-BONE Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.44 and $30.88, with an estimated average price of $24.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 51,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Funko Inc by 299.95%. The purchase prices were between $5.74 and $11.89, with an estimated average price of $8.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 734,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in InMode Ltd by 48.44%. The purchase prices were between $36.56 and $47.7, with an estimated average price of $42.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 280,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 33.27%. The purchase prices were between $88.18 and $144.92, with an estimated average price of $116.8. The stock is now traded at around $148.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 68,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp by 55.33%. The purchase prices were between $35.5 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $40.9. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 134,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $9.13 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $13.83.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $21.95 and $29.91, with an estimated average price of $25.63.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SMART Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $37.63, with an estimated average price of $29.89.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The RealReal Inc. The sale prices were between $12.59 and $21.56, with an estimated average price of $15.43.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $174.44 and $283.45, with an estimated average price of $222.2.

Prospect Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eventbrite Inc. The sale prices were between $9.1 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $14.05.