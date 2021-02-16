Ra Capital Management, Llc Buys Nkarta Inc, Novavax Inc, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Seres Therapeutics Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC

Boston, MA, based Investment company Ra Capital Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Nkarta Inc, Novavax Inc, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc, Kinnate Biopharma Inc, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Seres Therapeutics Inc, Eidos Therapeutics Inc, Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC, Vaxart Inc, Relmada Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ra Capital Management, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Ra Capital Management, Llc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) - 5,865,338 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) - 8,685,471 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Novavax Inc (NVAX) - 3,788,564 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 216.08% Nkarta Inc (NKTX) - 5,605,129 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc (FMTX) - 9,011,651 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio.

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Nkarta Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.03 and $75.62, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 5,605,129 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.36 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 5,368,451 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.35 and $45.25, with an estimated average price of $40.13. The stock is now traded at around $35.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 3,593,052 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.31 and $59.57, with an estimated average price of $36.66. The stock is now traded at around $54.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 2,136,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Olema Pharmaceuticals inc. The purchase prices were between $37.09 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 2,150,404 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Vaxcyte Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.57 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 3,710,699 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Novavax Inc by 216.08%. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $139.5, with an estimated average price of $106.31. The stock is now traded at around $262.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 3,788,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Immunogen Inc by 161.59%. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $5.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 18,417,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Solid Biosciences Inc by 118.25%. The purchase prices were between $3.08 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $4.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 9,976,569 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Seres Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.25 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $29.31.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Eidos Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $51.92 and $131.58, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Relmada Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $29.88 and $39.22, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Prevail Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $9.33 and $23.18, with an estimated average price of $12.71.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Verastem Inc. The sale prices were between $1.15 and $2.4, with an estimated average price of $1.68.

Ra Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $10.36 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.58.