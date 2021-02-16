Auddia Inc. Announces Pricing of $16.5 Million Upsized Initial Public Offering

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 16, 2021 / Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)(NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company), a technology company and developer of consumer apps and content platforms that change how audio media is consumed, interacted with and monetized, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 3,991,818 units, with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one Series A warrant to purchase one share of common stock, at a combined price of $4.125 per unit. The units will immediately and automatically separate upon issuance, and the shares of common stock and Series A warrants have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "AUUD" and "AUUDW", respectively, and are expected to begin trading on February 17, 2021. Gross proceeds, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $16.5 million. The warrants will be exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $4.5375 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 598,772 shares of common stock and/or Series A warrants to purchase 598,772 shares of common stock, or any combination thereof, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about February 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 (File Nos. 333-235891 & 333-253180 previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia develops technology, consumer products and content platforms that change how audio media is consumed, interacted with and monetized. The Company has developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered platform and mobile application called Auddia™ ("the Auddia app") to give consumers the first commercially available opportunity to subscribe to any streaming AM/FM radio station without commercials. Subscribers will also be able to personalize their listening experience through "skips" and on-demand capabilities.

The Company also has a podcasting platform and mobile app called Vodacast. Vodacast allows podcasters to build digital feeds that supplement the audio of any podcast episode. With supplemental digital feeds listeners can enjoy a broader and deeper content experience, which in turn allows podcasters to generate additional revenue from direct response digital ads that are synched to the podcast audio ads. The platform also introduces a flexible monetization capability that provides options to podcasters on how they monetize their content, and listeners on how they consume and pay for content.

Starting with the Auddia app and Vodacast, the Company expects to evolve its technology to become the preferred audio listening platform for consumers across all forms of audio content.

