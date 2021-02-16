Ecopetrol announces the dates of the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings report and its 2021-2023 Business Plan

BOGOTA, Colombia, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecopetrol S.A. (BVC: ECOPETROL; NYSE: EC) ("Ecopetrol" or the "Company) announces that on February 23rd, 2021 after market close, it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, and the 2021-2023 Business Plan.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Ecopetrol's senior management will host two conference calls to review the results and the company's perspectives for the next three years. Please find below the timing, dial-in and links to access the conferences:

Spanish Conference Call English Conference Call 08:00 a.m. Col Time 10:00 a.m. Col Time 08:00 a.m. NY Time 10:00 a.m. NY Time US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405 US Dial-in #: 1 (847) 585-4405 US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371 US Dial-in # (Toll Free): 1 (888) 771-4371 Local Colombia Dial-in #: 57 1 380 8041 Local Colombia Dial-in #: : 57 1 380 8041 Local Colombia Dial-in # (Free Toll): 01 800 9 156 924 Local Colombia Dial-in # (Free Toll): 01 800 9 156 924 Passcode: 50098078 Passcode: 50098077

To access the webcast, the following links will be available:

Spanish:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=8F1FE299-8DF8-4C87-82FB-A074BAA6AD1E&LangLocaleID=1034

English:

https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=C55FCFAB-DFFD-4014-9D5E-63CD21E17C5A

To ask a question, you will have to access through the telephone lines specified at the top of this release.

Participants from different countries may look for different international numbers to the ones mentioned above by consulting the following link: http://web.meetme.net/r.aspx?p=12&a=UBUFRSgzSPIXTv

The earnings release, slide presentation, live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on Ecopetrol's website: www.ecopetrol.com.co.

Please verify in advance the proper operation of the webcast in your browser. We recommend the use of the latest versions of Internet Explorer, Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox.

Ecopetrol is Colombia's largest firm and is an integrated oil company that is among the 50 largest in the world and the four largest in Latin America. In addition to Colombia, where it generates over 60% of the country's production, it is active in exploration and production in Brazil, Peru and the United States (Gulf of Mexico). Ecopetrol operates the largest refinery in Colombia, most of the country's oil-pipeline and polyduct network and is significantly increasing its share of bio-fuels. This press release contains statements relating to business prospects, estimates of operating and financial results, and Ecopetrol's growth prospects. All are projections, and therefore are based solely on management's expectations of the company's future and its continuous access to capital to finance its sales plan. Achieving these estimates in the future depends on its performance under given market conditions, regulations, competition, the performance of the Colombian economy and industry, and other factors; therefore, they are subject to change without prior notice.

For further details, please contact:

Head of Capital Markets (a)

Juan Pablo Crane

Phone: +571-234-5190

Email: [email protected]

Media Engagement (Colombia)

Jorge Mauricio Tellez

Phone: + 571-234-4329

Email: [email protected]

