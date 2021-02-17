Impala Asset Management LLC Buys Devon Energy Corp, Schlumberger, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Sells Kansas City Southern, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Impala Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Devon Energy Corp, Schlumberger, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Fluor Corp, sells Kansas City Southern, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc, Wynn Resorts, Teck Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Impala Asset Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Impala Asset Management LLC owns 53 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DVN, SLB, HGV, MU, FLR, COP, EOG, TROX, DOOR, HOME, KBH, LEA, CLR, GBX, UAL, HES, F, DOW, DKS, HP, DY, DAC, CRSR, SPR,

DVN, SLB, HGV, MU, FLR, COP, EOG, TROX, DOOR, HOME, KBH, LEA, CLR, GBX, UAL, HES, F, DOW, DKS, HP, DY, DAC, CRSR, SPR, Added Positions: RIO, THO, SBSW, KNX, TCKRF,

RIO, THO, SBSW, KNX, TCKRF, Reduced Positions: LPX, TECK, FDX, CNK, KL, RKT, LAD, VALE, SBLK, FCX, HOG, NSC, SIX, CMI, KIRK, CENX, TTWO, ADNT, UFI, MT,

LPX, TECK, FDX, CNK, KL, RKT, LAD, VALE, SBLK, FCX, HOG, NSC, SIX, CMI, KIRK, CENX, TTWO, ADNT, UFI, MT, Sold Out: KSU, AAWW, WYNN, DRI, FND, MHK, TOL, ALK, AGQ, ABG, PFE, WRK, HCC, VTRS,

Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) - 3,175,638 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.69% NVR Inc (NVR) - 20,521 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 1,099,518 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.73% Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) - 806,800 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) - 1,152,322 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.23%

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 2,106,665 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.18 and $23.45, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $26.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 1,450,049 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $36.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 846,854 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.55 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $60.5. The stock is now traded at around $87.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 295,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $14.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 1,288,901 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $36.93. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 441,770 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 26.73%. The purchase prices were between $55.42 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $65.76. The stock is now traded at around $87.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 1,099,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Thor Industries Inc by 180.45%. The purchase prices were between $80.29 and $103.45, with an estimated average price of $93.65. The stock is now traded at around $118.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 265,632 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Sibanye Stillwater Ltd by 41.43%. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $16.3, with an estimated average price of $13.49. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 1,850,456 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 23.30%. The purchase prices were between $14.36 and $22.28, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.247990. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 143,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $173.26 and $204.13, with an estimated average price of $187.92.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $51.28 and $68.2, with an estimated average price of $58.68.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $92.58.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The sale prices were between $90.19 and $120.55, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $72.44 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $83.52.

Impala Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $92.21 and $142.51, with an estimated average price of $120.85.

Impala Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 46%. The sale prices were between $27.9 and $39.76, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $43.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.78%. Impala Asset Management LLC still held 1,096,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Teck Resources Ltd by 92.61%. The sale prices were between $12.28 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $15.44. The stock is now traded at around $20.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.76%. Impala Asset Management LLC still held 100,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in FedEx Corp by 34.38%. The sale prices were between $255.2 and $301.45, with an estimated average price of $277.34. The stock is now traded at around $261.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Impala Asset Management LLC still held 113,335 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc by 86.66%. The sale prices were between $7.86 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $12.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.37%. Impala Asset Management LLC still held 208,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 84.36%. The sale prices were between $38.86 and $51.39, with an estimated average price of $44.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.32%. Impala Asset Management LLC still held 50,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Impala Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Rocket Companies Inc by 30.64%. The sale prices were between $18.23 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $20.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Impala Asset Management LLC still held 925,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.