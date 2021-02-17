>
Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp Buys California Resources Corp, USA Compression Partners LP, Sells PG&E Corp, Denbury Inc, US Ecology Inc

February 17, 2021 | About: USAC -0.27% CRC +3.89% ECOL +0.16% UNIT -1.77% SDS +0%

New York, NY, based Investment company Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys California Resources Corp, USA Compression Partners LP, sells PG&E Corp, Denbury Inc, US Ecology Inc, Uniti Group Inc, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp. As of 2020Q4, Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp owns 12 stocks with a total value of $352 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP
  1. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 13,572,657 shares, 48.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.8%
  2. Denbury Inc (DEN) - 2,666,624 shares, 19.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.76%
  3. International Seaways Inc (INSW) - 4,003,576 shares, 18.60% of the total portfolio.
  4. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG) - 8,908,857 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio.
  5. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc (ICMB) - 3,818,186 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: California Resources Corp (CRC)

Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp initiated holding in California Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 212,839 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)

Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp added to a holding in USA Compression Partners LP by 60.19%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $15.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 320,757 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: US Ecology Inc (ECOL)

Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp sold out a holding in US Ecology Inc. The sale prices were between $30.19 and $36.79, with an estimated average price of $34.69.

Sold Out: Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp sold out a holding in Uniti Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.82 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $10.41.

Sold Out: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS)

Cyrus Capital Partners, Lp sold out a holding in ProShares UltraShort S&P500. The sale prices were between $12.39 and $16.58, with an estimated average price of $14.



Here is the complete portfolio of CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP. Also check out:

