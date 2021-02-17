Homrich & Berg Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Homrich & Berg (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, The Home Depot Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Primo Water Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Homrich & Berg. As of 2020Q4, Homrich & Berg owns 381 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 5,087,523 shares, 28.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 2,697,577 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 3,232,345 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 3,719,243 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.78% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 1,824,816 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.74%

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 116,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $58.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Homrich & Berg initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $177.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 302.86%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 2,681,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 26.80%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 217,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $275.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 155,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 104.12%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $96.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 203,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 1258.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 145,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Homrich & Berg added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 612.08%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 93,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in Primo Water Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $16.18, with an estimated average price of $14.74.

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15.

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $56.98 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $58.7.

Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.66.