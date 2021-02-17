Homrich & Berg Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Homrich & Berg (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, The Home Depot Inc, CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Primo Water Corp, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Homrich & Berg. As of 2020Q4, Homrich & Berg owns 381 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPLV, SCHE, BIL, SGOL, SCHR, EMB, MTUM, VNQ, VHT, VCR, VRP, GSY, XT, EFAV, IWV, IYR, IYW, JKE, JKF, SCHH, VPU, VIS, AMAT, GS, CCI, RWX, SCHC, MS, MCHP, ISRG, SHM, SMH, SOXX, DXCM, SUB, VAW, QUAL, VDC, VDE, VFH, COP, CTXS, SCHW, VNQI, ADSK, VTIP, AKAM, VTRS, VEEV, LBRDK, ETSY, CRSP, CVNA, ROKU, UBER, CARR, HCA, NXPI, VRSK, FIVG, IWR, YUM, WPM, SHW, ROL, KIE, PSX, JPC, USAS, DSKE, CSLT, TMQ,
- Added Positions: IVW, VTI, VIG, VXUS, SPY, SCHB, SPYG, HD, AAPL, SCHX, TOTL, EFA, SCHF, BSV, SCHG, VEA, SCHV, IJR, VB, RSP, BRK.B, SCHA, IEFA, IWD, IWF, VEU, ACN, AMZN, MSFT, IGM, IJK, JNK, VWO, TSLA, FB, GOOG, EEM, VTV, VUG, EV, NFLX, PG, BIV, BND, ESGU, QQQ, VGT, VOO, VV, MCD, PEP, USB, UNP, UNH, WMT, BNDX, GLD, IWM, LQD, SCHM, SUSA, AYI, ADBE, ALL, AXP, AMGN, CAT, KO, CMCSA, COST, D, EMR, NEE, GPN, HON, IBM, INTC, JNJ, LOW, MRK, NVDA, NKE, ORCL, SO, TSM, TGT, TXN, RTX, VZ, MA, PYPL, AGG, ESGD, ESGE, ICF, IWB, IWP, MGK, SCHO, SCHZ, SDY, USMV, VO, VOX, XLV, XLY, ABT, ADM, BDX, BBY, BA, BAM, CSX, CI, CLX, CSGP, CL, DHR, DE, DEO, DD, DUK, EW, LLY, EFX, EL, FDX, GD, ITW, MDLZ, MMP, MMC, SPGI, MDT, PFE, QCOM, ROP, CRM, SBUX, SYK, TMO, UL, UPS, DIS, XEL, ET, BDJ, BX, LULU, V, DG, CHTR, WDAY, ZTS, BABA, TDOC, ACBI, SQ, BLV, BSCL, BSCM, DGS, DIA, DXJ, FDN, IAU, IGOV, IUSG, IWN, IWO, IWS, IYH, MGV, MUB, NEAR, SPHD, TIP, VBK, VBR, VCSH, VYM, XLI, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, MINT, GDX, KBE, ITOT, DGRW, BRK.A, FEX, IJH, NLS, IVV, KMB, KLAC, JPM, IXUS, IEMG, GILD, HDV, XOM, SCHD, C, MMM, ORCC, VCIT, DAL, BAC, PM, AMT, AEP, NEP, DBEF, FSKR, GSBD, ANTM, ISTB, IVE, MBB, RYT, SHY, SPIP, SPTM, VOT, VPL, VT, VXF, LMT, CB, ARCC, BLK, BMY, CMS, CVS, CNC, CSCO, CAG, ETN, ECL, EPD, FISV, GE, INTU, MPLX, NSC, PAA, PGR, RF, RSG, POOL, SCI, SYY, TROW, TJX, WM, WFC, AWK, GBDC,
- Sold Out: BSCK, TLT, PRMW, EQCPD.PFD, TDTT, MLPI, IBB, HEDJ, HZNP, LXPPC.PFD, LDOS, NFJ, WPC, TSN, MCK, HOLX, EXG, IBIO, ACOR,
For the details of Homrich & Berg's stock buys and sells,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 5,087,523 shares, 28.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.44%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 2,697,577 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 3,232,345 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.92%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 3,719,243 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.78%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 1,824,816 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.74%
Homrich & Berg initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $54.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 116,873 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Homrich & Berg initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.05. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 76,903 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Homrich & Berg initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.51 and $91.53, with an estimated average price of $91.52. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Homrich & Berg initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.52 and $115.54, with an estimated average price of $112.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,778 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Homrich & Berg initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.98 and $58.59, with an estimated average price of $58.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,161 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Homrich & Berg initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.23 and $162.85, with an estimated average price of $153.43. The stock is now traded at around $177.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,284 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Homrich & Berg added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 302.86%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $67.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 2,681,148 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Homrich & Berg added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 26.80%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $392.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 217,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Homrich & Berg added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 34.29%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.84. The stock is now traded at around $275.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 155,861 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Homrich & Berg added to a holding in CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 104.12%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $90.95, with an estimated average price of $86.03. The stock is now traded at around $96.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 203,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL)
Homrich & Berg added to a holding in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 1258.87%. The purchase prices were between $49.07 and $49.5, with an estimated average price of $49.32. The stock is now traded at around $48.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 145,467 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Homrich & Berg added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 612.08%. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94. The stock is now traded at around $76.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 93,482 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)
Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68.Sold Out: Primo Water Corp (PRMW)
Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in Primo Water Corp. The sale prices were between $12.53 and $16.18, with an estimated average price of $14.74.Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15.Sold Out: Lexington Realty Trust (LXPPC.PFD)
Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in Lexington Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $56.98 and $60.66, with an estimated average price of $58.7.Sold Out: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Homrich & Berg sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $76.67, with an estimated average price of $70.66.
