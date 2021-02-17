Cobalt Capital Management Inc Buys Bunge, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NRG Energy Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Summit Materials Inc, McKesson Corp

Short Hills, NJ, based Investment company Cobalt Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Bunge, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, NRG Energy Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Flex, sells Intel Corp, Summit Materials Inc, McKesson Corp, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Brighthouse Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Cobalt Capital Management Inc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSgA SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) - 230,000 shares, 14.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.00% Bunge Ltd (BG) - 310,000 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. New Position BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 85,000 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. New Position CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 1,318,511 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.1% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 345,000 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.59%

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $46.39 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $79.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.3%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NRG Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.54 and $37.55, with an estimated average price of $32.95. The stock is now traded at around $40.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 351,466 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $120.87, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.53%. The holding were 105,761 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Flex Ltd. The purchase prices were between $11.17 and $18.24, with an estimated average price of $15.4. The stock is now traded at around $19.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.71 and $39.57, with an estimated average price of $33.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 289,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 116.67%. The purchase prices were between $152.46 and $170.8, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $161.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP by 110.48%. The purchase prices were between $10.41 and $12.51, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 819,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 39.59%. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $42.28, with an estimated average price of $35.46. The stock is now traded at around $41.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 345,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 55.56%. The purchase prices were between $8.1 and $16.72, with an estimated average price of $12.44. The stock is now traded at around $20.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 317,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.78.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Summit Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $16.2 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $18.93.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $166.85.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The sale prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $28.69 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $33.67.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $57.73, with an estimated average price of $51.71.