Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , SAP SE, Rio Tinto PLC, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Aflac Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , SAP SE, Rio Tinto PLC, Novartis AG, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Aflac Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owns 50 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VXX, SAP, NVS, PNC,

VXX, SAP, NVS, PNC, Added Positions: RIO, ABT, JPM, PEP, RTX,

RIO, ABT, JPM, PEP, RTX, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, CSCO, GLDM, GDX, MSFT, AAPL, AFL, UTG, GILD, IJR, XOM, AMZN, IJH, JNJ, XBI, RILY, PG, GOOGL, EPD, WMT, VRSK, FB, PFE, OEF, PPA, KO, KWEB,

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 2,146,369 shares, 24.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) - 711,589 shares, 15.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.25% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,590 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,192 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 48,234 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $16.59 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $15.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 439,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $105.83 and $158.77, with an estimated average price of $128.63. The stock is now traded at around $130.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 11,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.72 and $149, with an estimated average price of $128.03. The stock is now traded at around $169.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 63.07%. The purchase prices were between $55.42 and $76.61, with an estimated average price of $65.76. The stock is now traded at around $87.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.