potrero capital research llc Buys MP Materials Corp, Callaway Golf Co, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Sells Twitter Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III

February 17, 2021 | About: NLOK -0.37% GRMN +1.36% AMBA +3.16% CVLT -2.5% MP +15.57% ELY -5.55% SSD +0.82% ABNB -1.33% SVAC +1.47% VSH -0.13% FVAC +0%

Investment company potrero capital research llc (Current Portfolio) buys MP Materials Corp, Callaway Golf Co, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Airbnb Inc, Starboard Value Acquisition Corp, sells Twitter Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III, MobileIron Inc, Fiverr International during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, potrero capital research llc. As of 2020Q4, potrero capital research llc owns 65 stocks with a total value of $778 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of potrero capital research llc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/potrero+capital+research+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of potrero capital research llc
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 1,200,000 shares, 48.37% of the total portfolio.
  2. Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 160,381 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio.
  3. Zillow Group Inc (ZG) - 160,000 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,256 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio.
  5. NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK) - 898,006 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.27%
New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 523,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $24.94, with an estimated average price of $20.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 478,740 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.38 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $92.81. The stock is now traded at around $96.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 80,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $163.19, with an estimated average price of $147.63. The stock is now traded at around $209.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC)

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $11.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 582,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

potrero capital research llc initiated holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.63 and $20.71, with an estimated average price of $18.48. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 250,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in NortonLifeLock Inc by 46.27%. The purchase prices were between $18.11 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $21.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 898,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 116.34%. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $122.85, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $132.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 55,786 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ambarella Inc (AMBA)

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in Ambarella Inc by 616.12%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $95.41, with an estimated average price of $70.28. The stock is now traded at around $128.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 36,601 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CommVault Systems Inc (CVLT)

potrero capital research llc added to a holding in CommVault Systems Inc by 66.50%. The purchase prices were between $39.59 and $57.2, with an estimated average price of $46.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 92,246 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp (FVAC)

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14.39, with an estimated average price of $13.03.

Sold Out: Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III (IPOC)

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.94 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $11.1.

Sold Out: MobileIron Inc (MOBL)

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in MobileIron Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $7.1, with an estimated average price of $7.03.

Sold Out: G-III Apparel Group Ltd (GIII)

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.48 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $18.64.

Sold Out: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVACU)

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.77, with an estimated average price of $10.18.

Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

potrero capital research llc sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $27.57 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $43.02.



