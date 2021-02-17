Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Buys Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Strategic Education Inc, Sells Align Technology Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Investment company Disciplined Growth Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Alarm.com Holdings Inc, Stitch Fix Inc, Strategic Education Inc, Viasat Inc, Dolby Laboratories Inc, sells Align Technology Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Intuitive Surgical Inc, TJX Inc, Open Text Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc . As of 2020Q4, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc owns 83 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MLHR, AAPL, ENLC, TELL, ET, FLDM, CLVS, VKTX,

MLHR, AAPL, ENLC, TELL, ET, FLDM, CLVS, VKTX, Added Positions: ALRM, SFIX, STRA, VSAT, DLB, GRMN, PLT, UAA, AKAM, GEOS, MIXT,

ALRM, SFIX, STRA, VSAT, DLB, GRMN, PLT, UAA, AKAM, GEOS, MIXT, Reduced Positions: ALGN, ISRG, EW, TJX, OTEX, JBLU, UI, MANH, INTU, RP, MIDD, VAR, ADSK, TCF, POWI, SNBR, PLXS, GNTX, CGNX, SMCI, COG, PRLB, THRM, RCL, TREX, PSTG, MCHP, FDS, KRNT, LSTR, INFO, GGG, SPSC, SWN, IPGP, IRBT, JWN, ECOM, RDHL, CEVA, DLX, PAYX, MYGN, MSM, SNA, CHRS, ANET, CARA, EPAY, CFR, MDXG, PRO, SRDX, ZUMZ, OSPN, DLTH, FTK, CASA, NUVA, CLB, SRI, SSYS,

ALGN, ISRG, EW, TJX, OTEX, JBLU, UI, MANH, INTU, RP, MIDD, VAR, ADSK, TCF, POWI, SNBR, PLXS, GNTX, CGNX, SMCI, COG, PRLB, THRM, RCL, TREX, PSTG, MCHP, FDS, KRNT, LSTR, INFO, GGG, SPSC, SWN, IPGP, IRBT, JWN, ECOM, RDHL, CEVA, DLX, PAYX, MYGN, MSM, SNA, CHRS, ANET, CARA, EPAY, CFR, MDXG, PRO, SRDX, ZUMZ, OSPN, DLTH, FTK, CASA, NUVA, CLB, SRI, SSYS, Sold Out: MTLS, ACIA, 5AH,

Align Technology Inc (ALGN) - 483,123 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.73% Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) - 2,495,455 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% Stamps.com Inc (STMP) - 990,262 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) - 3,152,936 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.50% Power Integrations Inc (POWI) - 2,251,462 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in Herman Miller Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $40.55, with an estimated average price of $34.86. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 49,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.34. The stock is now traded at around $133.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,727 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.01, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $6.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 11,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in Fluidigm Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.45 and $8.65, with an estimated average price of $6.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in Tellurian Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.75 and $1.69, with an estimated average price of $1.14. The stock is now traded at around $3.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc initiated holding in EnLink Midstream LLC. The purchase prices were between $2.38 and $4.53, with an estimated average price of $3.29. The stock is now traded at around $4.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,637 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc by 133.69%. The purchase prices were between $57.13 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $72.8. The stock is now traded at around $100.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 1,339,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Stitch Fix Inc by 53.50%. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $43.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 3,152,936 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Strategic Education Inc by 198.41%. The purchase prices were between $83.06 and $100, with an estimated average price of $92.86. The stock is now traded at around $93.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 959,050 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Viasat Inc by 140.03%. The purchase prices were between $30.57 and $36.68, with an estimated average price of $34.38. The stock is now traded at around $59.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,571,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 36.42%. The purchase prices were between $64.29 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $94.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,702,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $122.85, with an estimated average price of $111. The stock is now traded at around $132.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,458,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in Materialise NV. The sale prices were between $32.47 and $58.79, with an estimated average price of $44.62.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in Acacia Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $67.04 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $69.16.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc sold out a holding in PHX Minerals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.23 and $2.06, with an estimated average price of $1.49.