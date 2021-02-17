Highline Capital Management Llc Buys FuboTV Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc II, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, D.R. Horton Inc, RenaissanceRe Holdings

New York, NY, based Investment company Highline Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys FuboTV Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc II, CIT Group Inc, Meritor Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, D.R. Horton Inc, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Splunk Inc, CarParts.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highline Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Highline Capital Management Llc owns 24 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highline+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

FuboTV Inc (FUBO) - 2,304,097 shares, 32.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 602,248 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 690,300 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. New Position dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD) - 646,300 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. New Position Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 373,563 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $62, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.78%. The holding were 2,304,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 690,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 646,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $31.76. The stock is now traded at around $45.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 272,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Meritor Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $28.57, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $32.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 294,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. The stock is now traded at around $155.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 43,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $160.44 and $184.86, with an estimated average price of $169.83.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.94.

Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ProAssurance Corp. The sale prices were between $13.62 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $16.3.