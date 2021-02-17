Highline Capital Management Llc Buys FuboTV Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc II, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, D.R. Horton Inc, RenaissanceRe Holdings

New York, NY, based Investment company Highline Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys FuboTV Inc, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc II, CIT Group Inc, Meritor Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, D.R. Horton Inc, RenaissanceRe Holdings, Splunk Inc, CarParts.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highline Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Highline Capital Management Llc owns 24 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FUBO, KW, DMYD, CIT, MTOR, APTV, IQV, RCKT, FCNCA, AI, MGA, ABNB, MYOV, SMMC,
- Reduced Positions: CHTR, ATVI, AMZN, CTLT, AVTR, RYI, ALEC,
- Sold Out: BABA, DHI, RNR, SPLK, PRTS, PRA,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with FUBO. Click here to check it out.
- FUBO 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of FUBO
- Peter Lynch Chart of FUBO
For the details of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/highline+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
- FuboTV Inc (FUBO) - 2,304,097 shares, 32.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Passage Bio Inc (PASG) - 602,248 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) - 690,300 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD) - 646,300 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Avantor Inc (AVTR) - 373,563 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.36%
Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.32 and $62, with an estimated average price of $22.18. The stock is now traded at around $43.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.78%. The holding were 2,304,097 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)
Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $18.42, with an estimated average price of $15.66. The stock is now traded at around $17.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.27%. The holding were 690,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc II (DMYD)
Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc II. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $11.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 646,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: CIT Group Inc (CIT)
Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in CIT Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $38.93, with an estimated average price of $31.76. The stock is now traded at around $45.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 272,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Meritor Inc (MTOR)
Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Meritor Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $28.57, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $32.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.17%. The holding were 294,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Highline Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Aptiv PLC. The purchase prices were between $93.56 and $130.79, with an estimated average price of $111.37. The stock is now traded at around $155.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 43,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43.Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $64.95 and $78.82, with an estimated average price of $72.85.Sold Out: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)
Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $160.44 and $184.86, with an estimated average price of $169.83.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $153.49 and $219.46, with an estimated average price of $191.23.Sold Out: CarParts.com Inc (PRTS)
Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $10.15 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.94.Sold Out: ProAssurance Corp (PRA)
Highline Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in ProAssurance Corp. The sale prices were between $13.62 and $18.76, with an estimated average price of $16.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HIGHLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying