Stamina Capital Management Lp Buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Stamina Capital Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys ON Semiconductor Corp, Lithia Motors Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, 8x8 Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc, sells O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Visa Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Planet Fitness Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stamina Capital Management Lp. As of 2020Q4, Stamina Capital Management Lp owns 25 stocks with a total value of $366 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 806,600 shares, 10.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.24% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 457,577 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.86% ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 710,000 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. New Position TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 36,146 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.94% Elastic NV (ESTC) - 147,316 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.89%

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.44 and $32.73, with an estimated average price of $27.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.34%. The holding were 710,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.57 and $308.63, with an estimated average price of $273.97. The stock is now traded at around $373.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 70,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in 8x8 Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $34.7, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 455,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in CarParts.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.15 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.02 and $22.73, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $39.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 231,038 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 147.86%. The purchase prices were between $36.75 and $53.04, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $60.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.95%. The holding were 457,577 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc by 578.84%. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $50.31, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 236,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc by 96.67%. The purchase prices were between $880.1 and $1091.1, with an estimated average price of $961.1. The stock is now traded at around $1166.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 13,767 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Elastic NV by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $159.08, with an estimated average price of $123.1. The stock is now traded at around $165.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 147,316 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp added to a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc by 34.26%. The purchase prices were between $17.76 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $20.78. The stock is now traded at around $27.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 651,617 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $436.33 and $469.5, with an estimated average price of $452.62.

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $123.97 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $142.64.

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66.

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in VeriSign Inc. The sale prices were between $189.2 and $217.93, with an estimated average price of $204.59.

Stamina Capital Management Lp sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.