Peconic Partners Llc Buys Dycom Industries Inc, Teck Resources, General Motors Co, Sells Nutrien, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Peconic Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Dycom Industries Inc, Teck Resources, General Motors Co, Cheniere Energy Inc, EOG Resources Inc, sells Nutrien, Alphabet Inc, Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc, PG&E Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peconic Partners Llc. As of 2020Q4, Peconic Partners Llc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $834 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Quanta Services Inc (PWR) - 5,391,615 shares, 46.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.12% WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 1,713,716 shares, 16.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.87% Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 507,005 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8350.08% Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 1,600,000 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position MasTec Inc (MTZ) - 424,340 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.83%

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $12.28 and $18.83, with an estimated average price of $15.44. The stock is now traded at around $20.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $30.4 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 620,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.51 and $54.68, with an estimated average price of $43.61. The stock is now traded at around $63.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.81 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 195,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.5 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $15.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.38. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Dycom Industries Inc by 8350.08%. The purchase prices were between $54.86 and $78.43, with an estimated average price of $69.21. The stock is now traded at around $86.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.54%. The holding were 507,005 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 159.87%. The purchase prices were between $46.33 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $53.75. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 415,796 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 138.46%. The purchase prices were between $6.74 and $8.87, with an estimated average price of $7.98. The stock is now traded at around $7.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,550,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.58 and $48.27, with an estimated average price of $43.41. The stock is now traded at around $51.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 96.15%. The purchase prices were between $70.29 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $74.87. The stock is now traded at around $81.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Nutrien Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.4 and $50.65, with an estimated average price of $44.3.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $288.64 and $356.94, with an estimated average price of $332.5.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in PG&E Corp. The sale prices were between $9.56 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.34.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $31.67, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Peconic Partners Llc sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26.