Glen Point Capital LLP Buys BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, JD.com Inc, Sells SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Caterpillar Inc

Investment company Glen Point Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys BigCommerce Holdings Inc, Visa Inc, JD.com Inc, Opendoor Technologies Inc, Bilibili Inc, sells SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glen Point Capital LLP. As of 2020Q4, Glen Point Capital LLP owns 15 stocks with a total value of $17 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BIGC, V, JD, OPEN, BILI, EDU, PSTH, BABA, BEKE, LI, KC, YSG, PDD, DAO, TUR,

Glen Point Capital LLP initiated holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.15 and $105.99, with an estimated average price of $79.69. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.98%. The holding were 43,079 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glen Point Capital LLP initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.66. The stock is now traded at around $207.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.54%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glen Point Capital LLP initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.1 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $83.6. The stock is now traded at around $103.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.01%. The holding were 23,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glen Point Capital LLP initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $29.65, with an estimated average price of $22.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.4%. The holding were 71,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glen Point Capital LLP initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83. The stock is now traded at around $148.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.69%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glen Point Capital LLP initiated holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.78 and $185.81, with an estimated average price of $168.51. The stock is now traded at around $196.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.48%. The holding were 6,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Glen Point Capital LLP sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5.

Glen Point Capital LLP sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.15 and $220.93, with an estimated average price of $198.88.

Glen Point Capital LLP sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94.

Glen Point Capital LLP sold out a holding in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp II. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $21.02.