Blackstone Group L.P. Buys Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, PG&E Corp, ONEOK Inc, Sells Vivint Solar Inc, TC Energy Corp, The Michaels Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Blackstone Group L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Praxis Precision Medicines Inc, PG&E Corp, ONEOK Inc, Enbridge Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, sells Vivint Solar Inc, TC Energy Corp, The Michaels Inc, Sempra Energy, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blackstone Group L.P.. As of 2020Q4, Blackstone Group L.P. owns 196 stocks with a total value of $27.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) - 206,032,121 shares, 26.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) - 246,387,590 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT) - 117,366,254 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 67,919,543 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.57% Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 73,300,654 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.58%

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.25 and $55.82, with an estimated average price of $38.91. The stock is now traded at around $50.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 8,501,487 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.99. The stock is now traded at around $31.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,243,564 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $52.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,000,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $10.08 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $10.98. The stock is now traded at around $14.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,625,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.65 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $77.66. The stock is now traded at around $70.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $96.19 and $108.29, with an estimated average price of $101.07. The stock is now traded at around $106.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 323,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 166.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.56 and $12.82, with an estimated average price of $11.34. The stock is now traded at around $11.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 47,578,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in ONEOK Inc by 282.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $41.75, with an estimated average price of $33.75. The stock is now traded at around $45.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 7,419,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 40.26%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $34.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 13,812,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $123.5 and $224.9, with an estimated average price of $156.08. The stock is now traded at around $242.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 49.91%. The purchase prices were between $227.1 and $390, with an estimated average price of $285.2. The stock is now traded at around $294.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 802,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. added to a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP by 153.04%. The purchase prices were between $7.63 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,241,560 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.43 and $13.01, with an estimated average price of $10.16.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $41.75 and $86.56, with an estimated average price of $65.94.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Columbia Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $10.43 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $12.75.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $44.82 and $77.06, with an estimated average price of $62.8.

Blackstone Group L.P. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.02.